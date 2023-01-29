'Leftists Go Home': Right-wing Activists Mob Journalists Reporting on Jerusalem Shooting

An angry mob on Saturday stormed a makeshift television studio outside the scene of this weekend’s shooting attack in Jerusalem, menacing journalists reporting on the tragedy.

Waving Israeli flags and chanting “Leftists go home,” the crowd knocked down metal fences surrounding Channel 13 journalists Udi Segal and Alon Ben-David after they shot a segment outside the synagogue in the East Jerusalem settlement of Neveh Yaakov where seven people were killed by a Palestinian gunman on Friday evening.

Noting that members of the mob “violently threw away photographic equipment and caused damage,” Channel 13 stated that it was “unacceptable that a news team is attacked when it is performing its duty for the benefit of the entire public, and out of deep respect and identification with the neighborhood that experienced a terrible massacre.”

“The Channel 13 team and I mourn and pain the death of those murdered in Jerusalem,” Segal, the station’s chief political analyst and evening news host, tweeted following the attack.

“We came to tell their story. To report. The violence, and the blatant racism towards the journalists, was unnecessary. This does not deter us. We're fine, but maybe it's good to mention tonight that ‘proper behavior precedes the Torah.’”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi – who recently threatened to halt government funding for advertising in Haaretz after this paper ended a column by a supporter of the government’s plan to undermine the independence of the judiciary – condemned the incident on Twitter, saying "It is forbidden to employ violence against anyone, for any reason. We are all grieving and hurting for the terrible massacre and that is what unites and not divides us.

"A free and diverse press is one of the cornerstones of democracy. We will work harder for that," he said.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi outside the home of Arye Dery in Jerusalem, this month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Saturday night’s incident was far from the only attack on journalists by members of the Israeli public in recent years.

Last May, Israeli police arrested two Jewish suspects on Monday for assaulting an Arab reporter in East Jerusalem after a right-wing march and in 2021 several high-profile Israeli reporters were assigned bodyguards following what the Union of Journalists in Israel described as “an unprecedented number of attacks” on members of the press.

Multiple journalists were attacked while covering riots, rocket strikes and other events connected to the May military conflict with Hamas.

In one incident, Kan reporter Yoav Zehavi and cameraman Rolan Novitzky were beaten by far-right Jews in Tel Aviv while reporting on Jewish retaliatory attacks against Arabs.

According to media reports, suspects Yosef Peretz and Yosef Ma’atuf, who were later indicted over the assault, screamed that the journalists were “antisemites” and leftists before attacking them, leading to Novitzky’s hospitalization.

That spate of attacks came less than a year after a series of violent assaults against journalists by ultra-Orthodox Jews angered by media coverage of widespread communal violation of Health Ministry pandemic rules.

At least eight assaults were committed in October 2020, followed by several more after anti-lockdown protests turned into riots in Bnei Brak in January 2021.

Young Haredim surrounding a Channel 13 news reporter in Bnei Brak, January 24, 2021. Credit: Remush Lerner

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for fraud and breach of trust, has repeatedly railed against the judiciary, as well as law enforcement and the media, for engaging in an alleged “coup” against him.

Since returning to power, Netanyahu’s allies have already taken steps to put pressure on the independent media in Israel.

Communications Minister Karhi has already announced his intention to close national broadcaster Kan and to Shut the Second Authority for Television and Radio as well as the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council, and set up a new supervisory body for the commercial channels.

Meanwhile, Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth, who previously worked as the editor-in-chief at the pro-Netanyahu free tabloid Israel Hayom, has tabled a bill aiming to prohibit the release of recordings that includes “sensitive" or "personal" information – a move which critics allege would have a chilling effect on the ability of the media to engage in investigative journalism.