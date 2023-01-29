Knesset Legal Advisor: Proposed Judiciary Changes May Undermine Separation of Powers

The legal adviser of the Knesset has determined that changes proposed by the chair of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, Simcha Rothman, to the Basic Law on the Judiciary pose a threat to democratic structures such as the separation and distribution of powers.

The opinion on the matter was written by the committee's legal adviser, attorney Gur Bligh and submitted to committee members Saturday evening.

Bligh drafted two opinions: One addressed the proposed amendments as a whole and their implications, as well as its components, including the introduction of legislative override of constitutional rulings by the High Court of Justice, the abolition of the principle of reasonableness and the elimination of the High Court's authority to review Basic Laws enacted or amended by the Knesset. The other focuses on the proposed changes to the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee, because that is the first topic the Knesset committee plans to deal with concretely.

Open gallery view Justice Minister Yariv Levin, at the Knesset, this month. Credit: Danny Shem-Tov, Knesset Spokesperson's Office

In the first opinion, Bligh writes that the proposed changes are problematic both individually and when taken as a whole. He recommended to the committee that it "consider the need to reach a balanced arrangement that addresses the faults in the existing situation while maintaining the principle of separation of powers and preventing excessive concentration of power in the hands of the government and the coalition majority."

According to Bligh, there is a lack of congruence among the proposal's components whose end result is to inhibit the checks on the powers of the legislative and executive branches, "creating an unbalanced and extremely unusual arrangement from a comparative perspective." He added that "given the importance of curbing governmental power as a central means of protecting human rights and 'the rules of the game' of democratic rule, there is a serious concern that the proposed arrangement will allow serious injury to the protection afforded to these rights and principles."

He cautioned, for example, against enacting constitutional changes that amount to "changing the rules of the game in the middle of the game" by giving excess power to the legislative majority and the executive branch. He recommended enacting the amendments in the next Knesset, not the current one, "and not to apply them immediately in order to strengthen the power of a given government and coalition."

In the opinion on the proposed changes to the Judicial Appointments Committee, Bligh wrote that they are problematic and give rise to fears of "absolute control of the committee by the ruling coalition without balancing mechanisms" and of "politicization of the judiciary."

According to Blight, "Choosing a Supreme Court justice today requires the approval of seven of the nine committee members," giving the elected officials on the panel in general, and the representatives of the government and the coalition parties in particular, the power to block a candidate who is unacceptable to them. The current proposal, in contrast, he added, guarantees the government and the coalition parties "an inherent majority on the committee (five out of nine)" members.

"The proposed composition raises a significant concern for the politicization of the judicial system, and may lead to justices being chosen mainly on the basis of their political affiliation rather than their professionalism." Bligh added that consideration should also be given to reducing the involvement of professionals in the committee, that is jurists and sitting justices, and that if it is decided to increase the representation of politicians on the panel, care should be taken to nevertheless guarantee sufficient representation of professionals, whose presence is essential."