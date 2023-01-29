Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Seals Off Home of Jerusalem Synagogue Shooter in Preparation for Demolition

The move, pushed by National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, was approved following a cabinet meeting to formulate a response to the two weekend shootings in East Jerusalem that saw seven Israelis killed

Josh Breiner
A home demolition in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur.
Israel Police and military forces working overnight Saturday sealed off the home of the Palestinian assailant who killed seven Israelis and wounded three in a shooting spree in East Jerusalem on Friday, in preparation for its demolition, police said.

The move was approved following an extensive cabinet meeting to formulate a response to the two weekend shootings in East Jerusalem. Friday's deadly attack in Neveh Yaakov was carried out by Khairi Alkam, a resident of the city, while Saturday's, which injured a father and son, was committed by a 13-year-old Silwan resident.

A police spokesperson said Alkam's house was seized on the night of the attack by police and security forces, who evacuated its occupants and arrested the attacker's relatives.

"The operational activity ended early in the morning without issue, and the terrorist's house was evacuated and sealed," the spokesperson added.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the sealing off of Alkam's home and said that "the speed of the sealing sends a message to the enemy."

However, according to Ben-Gvir, Israel "will have to implement other response measures to make clear to terrorism that there is a new government in Jerusalem, and that Israel is going on the attack and not just defending itself."

Among the bills the cabinet decided to expedite are the shortening of the process for acquiring civilian gun licenses, the demolition of Palestinian assailants' homes, the revoking of social security benefits to assailants' families and their deportation, and taking steps to "strengthen" settlements in the West Bank.

More of the assailants' family members and associates will likely be arrested as well, according to a senior political official.

"Our response will be strong, quick and precise. Whoever tries to harm us – we will harm him, and anyone who helps him," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In the meeting, the prime minister called to end the issuance of social security benefits "to families who support terrorism," adding that while the government does not seek an escalation, it is "prepared for any scenario."

Netanyahu, alongside far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir, has pushed a measure to speed up the gun licensing process for civilians – a proposal which is intended to remove roadblocks from various renewal processes.

