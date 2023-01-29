One Killed After Israeli Soldiers Shoot Two Men Who Crossed Syrian Border Into Golan Heights
The Israeli-Syrian border, in 2022.Credit: Gil Eliyahu
Israeli soldiers shot at two armed men who crossed the Syrian border into the Golan Heights on Sunday, killing one of them and injuring the other, the army spokesperson said.
The IDF spokesperson said there were no injuries on the Israeli side.
This is a breaking news story, more details to follow.
