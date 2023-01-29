A group of several hundred religiously observant demonstrators assembled on Saturday evening at the Tel Aviv central train station. The mass demonstration against the government's plans to overhaul the judiciary was already under way on Kaplan Street. They were a bit late for the protest because they waited to set out until Shabbat ended.

They came from Shoham and Ra’anana and Modi’in in the center of the country, but also from Zichron Yaakov in the north and elsewhere. The group began organizing at the beginning of last week through the WhatsApp messaging app and quickly attracted hundreds of interested individuals.

Organizer Hagai Stadler explained that the group’s goal is to express what he described as the voice of “religious, Jewish and democratic Zionism, which views the values of the Declaration of Independence as going hand-in-hand with the Torah as the basis for Israel’s rebirth in our land.” The group came to protest the government’s plans to curb the power of the country’s judiciary and increase the influence of the government and the Knesset over the courts. His group is nonpartisan and open to anyone from the right or the left who is concerned for the country over the government plan, Stadler said.

Open gallery view Lighting candles in memory of those killed in the attacks, at the demonstration on Saturday. "Judaism and democracy go together" Credit: Itai Ron

This was the fourth weekly mass demonstration in Tel Aviv against the government's plan, which critics say is blatantly antidemocratic. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies the claim.

There is no right or left in the group, said Adina Hajaj of Zichron Yaakov, who explained that she came to the protest due to the disparity between what she described as “the Jewish values that I grew up on and what’s happening in our country.”

Hajaj had also attended two of the previous Saturday evening demonstrations, but she said she felt it was particularly important to attend the latest protest as part of a religious group. “I don’t have a head covering. When people look at me, they don’t know that I’m religious,” she explained, adding that it was important to show that religious people were involved in the protest and “part of the fight for democracy,” as she put it.

Asher Epstein, who wears a skullcap and is also from Zichron Yaakov, came to the protest with his wife, Rachel. The participation of the religious group was important, he said, and “part of the healing of the rift between religious and secular.”

Ramat Gan resident Hadassah Klein, who wears a religious head covering, came with her husband, Adam, who wears a kippa, a skullcap. They had also attended the protest two weeks earlier at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square. It had been difficult at that demonstration to identify the presence of religious protesters, so this time they chose to come as part of a religious group.

“What’s happening now is a basic change in the social contract,” Hadassah Klein said in reference to the proposed changes to the judicial system. “We have to come and say that we’re against it,” she remarked. “Even if you want change, this is not the way.”

Open gallery view Protesters at the Kaplan Interchange, on Saturday evening. Credit: Moti Milrod

The proposed changes would give the government dominance on the committee that appoints judges. It would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by with 61 votes in the 120-seat legislature and eliminate the court’s authority to reverse government actions on the grounds of their being unreasonable.

The Kleins acknowledged that the religious community in their Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan was divided over the advisability of the government’s plans. But among their wider circle of friends and relatives, people reacted positively to their presence at Saturday’s demonstration, they said.

The group members, holding banners that said “Religious. Zionists. Democrats” marched together for about a kilometer from their gathering place to the main hub of the protests by the Azrieli Towers. When they reached their destination, a group leader instructed them to disperse themselves among the demonstrators “so that more people will be able to see that there are religious people here.”

“At the prior demonstrations, there were few religious people, “Stadler said in remarks at the beginning of the evening. “We say that Judaism and democracy are able to go together. They’re not different things. Over time, religious Zionism served as a bridge and a connection. Unfortunately, it’s not like that today. We must not lose that place.”

In a gesture to the bridge Stadler referred to, his group marched while signing the words, "The whole world is a narrow bridge," attributed to Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav.

When the group passed under the Azrieli Bridge, protesters nearby, both on the bridge and under it, cheered. One secular demonstrator said that the crowd’s applause was to show support for a group of “moderate religious Zionist and democratic” protesters “demonstrating together with us.” Other protesters gave way to the religious group as they marched. One woman called it a “real parting of the Red Sea.”

Open gallery view Protesters against the government's judicial reforms, on Saturday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Hillel Meyer, a tour guide from Tel Aviv, was visibly moved by the enthusiastic reception he and his fellow marchers received.

“When I came to the first protest in Tel Aviv, I was asked by some of the people there who saw my kippa whether I was sent by Itamar Ben-Gvir to bomb the place,” he said, referring to the far-right minister of national security, who is a disciple of the late Meir Kahn.” And here we are, a few weeks later, hundreds of us — religious Jews, Zionists and Democrats — and people actually clapped and made way for us to come through. It brought tears to my eyes.”

Lauren and Jay Zuckerman came to the protest from Oranit, a community northeast of Tel Aviv that is just over the border between Israel and the West Bank. This was their first protest against the current government.

In recent weeks, they had talked and wanted to go, but this time, they really did it – thanks to the group. They added that it wasn’t a left-wing or right-wing issue but a matter of democratic values, which they said are an important part of being religious.

The connection between democratic and religious values was obvious in the Zuckermans’ view, but two religious teenagers viewing the protest from the sidelines showed their amazement over a group marching with religiously themed signs. They said that they happened to be in the area because they were considering attending a nearby yeshiva next year.

Don’t mistakenly write that they supported the protest, they asked this reporter.

Judy Maltz contributed to this report.