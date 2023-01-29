Former Justice Says Israelis See Through Netanyahu's Far-right Gov't 'Coup D'état'

Former Supreme Court Justice Menachem Mazuz said on Sunday that "the [Israeli] public isn't stupid and doesn't buy the spin. The public understands that there is a coup d'état here that will have consequences in all areas of life."

Speaking at a joint conference of Haaretz and the Association for Civil Rights in Tel Aviv, Mazuz warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin's plan to weaken the judicial system is "a series of moves directed against the judicial system, but their real goal is to crush Israeli democracy - to damage the checks and balances on which democracy is based, resulting in a violation of human rights."

Mazuz added that "This is a distinct Orwellian discourse that attempts to distract and mislead, the public, the media and the discourse must not fall into this trap and adopt the terminology of reform.

"The public isn't stupid and doesn't buy the spin. The public understands that there is a coup d'état here that will have consequences in all areas of life. We see how group after group within the Israeli society joins and expresses opposition to the government's moves. … and the public who come out in droves week after week for mass demonstrations."

According to Mazuz, the judicial system is targeted because "in Israel, the judicial system is the only and last barrier to the rapacity of the government. The assertion that the judicial system is the basis of a functioning democracy as opposed to an apparent democracy. In Israel, democracy is weak without defense mechanisms."

Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken came out at the conference against the Netanyahu-Levin plan and said it would lead to the destruction of the justice system.

Schocken remarked that the plan is an attempt to "turn the Supreme Court into an extension of the Likud and Balfour," referencing the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. He added that according to the proposed reforms, "the [justice] minister or the prime minister can appoint all judges to the supreme court without the judges having status - as they will not need a majority to appoint [them]."

"This is something that cannot be agreed to, it will destroy the system... We must fight and try to prevent it," Shocken added.