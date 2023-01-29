Far-right MK Calls for 'Deportation, Assassination' of Palestinian Attackers

Far-right Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Zvika Fogel called for Israel to take drastic action against Palestinian assailants on Sunday, in the wake of this weekend’s two shooting terror attacks in Jerusalem in which seven people were killed.

Speaking on Israel Radio's Reshet Bet, Fogel, a brigadier general in the IDF reserves, stated that faced with an “impossible reality,” he can summarize “what needs to be done in four words: closure, demolition, deportation and assassination.”

His phrasing – which seemed to mirror the Talmudic formulation of the four types of death penalties that used to be meted out in the Sanhedrin – appeared to be an endorsement of targeted lockdowns on parts of Jerusalem and the West Bank where assailants live; the demolition of assailants’ homes; deportation of assailants and their families and targeted assassinations.

His comments came after Israeli security forces sealed off the home of the Palestinian assailant who carried out Friday night’s attack in Neveh Yaakov, in which seven people were killed and three wounded outside a synagogue.

In a separate attack the following morning, two others were wounded when a 13-year-old Palestinian assailant opened fire in the City of David, near the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

Following the attacks, Israel’s security cabinet met and decided to expedite several legislative measures in response to the violence.

These include shortening of the process for civilian gun licenses, the demolition of Palestinian assailants' homes, the revoking of social security benefits to assailants' families and their deportation, and taking steps to "strengthen" settlements in the West Bank.

Fogel headed the IDF's Southern Command prior to his release in the early 2000s. He then spent almost a decade running the Southern Command’s Fire Control Unit. The Interior Ministry appointed him as head of the regional council in the Galilee village of Tuba-Zangariyye, a position he quit following a wave of vandalism and violence in 2011. He joined Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party in September last year.

Since then, he has been outspoken in calling for harsh measures against both Palestinians and critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Following a double terror bombing in Jerusalem last November, Fogel also called for a harsh crackdown in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“Nablus is burning, Jenin is burning, Ramallah is burning, until the moment white flags are raised there. This is what I would do if I was the Defense Minister,” Fogel said, asserting that without controlling “fear and awe” Israel “won’t regain deterrence.”

"Do we have planes? Do we have missiles? Do we have cannons? Do we have tanks? Let's start using them. Go in and hit everyone Who dares to raise his head so that there will be no more orphans in the State of Israel.”

In December, he expressed his desire to scrap the concept of proportionality in an interview with British broadcaster Channel 4, saying that “if it is between one Israeli mother crying, or a thousand Palestinian mothers crying, then a thousand Palestinian mothers will cry.”

“Anyone who wants to harm me, I will harm him back. As far as I’m concerned the concept of proportionality should cease to exist,” Fogel said, adding “we are too merciful. It’s time for us to stop being so.”

Earlier this month, Fogel called for the arrest of opposition leader Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and other senior members of the opposition, arguing that calls for anti-government protests constitute treason.

"They are inciting the nation to rebel," Fogel said on Reshet Bet, in comments which were later repudiated by Netanyahu.