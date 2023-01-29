Demonstrators, Human Rights Lawyer Detained for Waving Palestinian Flags at Haifa Protest

Six demonstrators were arrested on Friday evening for waving Palestinian flags at a protest in Haifa - including a human rights lawyer who had arrived to advise attendees that flying the flag was legally permissible.

Attorney Adi Mansour from Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, was at the protest to offer legal advice to demonstrators regarding use of the Palestinian flag when he was detained by local law enforcement.

The Adalah Center says that this is the fourth time in the last 40 days in which Haifa police have tried to prevent demonstrators from flying Palestinian flags at protests.

Police informed the media about two of these instances, in which demonstrators were also detained for questioning. But according to Adalah, there were three such incidents last week. Additionally, Mansour's arrest on Friday marks the first time since the election that an attorney was arrested in the line of duty.

Adalah warned that "the arrest of an attorney carrying out his work as a defender of human rights is another crossing of red lines by the police. His questioning regarding the provision of legal advice to demonstrators attests to the fact that there is no one who will set limits for the police, as they continue to detain demonstrators while fully aware that this is in contravention of the law."

It added "If anyone wished to find evidence for the slippery slope we’re on, it was given [on Friday] in Haifa."

Law enforcement later released all six demonstrators with no restrictions imposed, after they had been detained for what police called “the hoisting of a Palestinian flag, and for assaulting a policeman during a demonstration.”

The first time Haifa police detained demonstrators was on December 17. They had gathered in the city’s German Colony, protesting what they called discriminatory punitive policies aimed at Arabs accused of rioting during the 2021 Guardian of the Walls operation in Gaza.

Prior to that, Haifa police chief Haim Azrad wrote to the organizers of the rally, which was held on the day of a multi-faith event called the Festival of Festivals. Azrad had warned that the demonstration was in a sensitive location in which thousands of Jews and Arabs were expected to gather, which could lead to significant friction, as well as damage to property and injuries.

An announcement issued later to the media by a police spokesperson said that three people suspected of flying Palestinian flags at that demonstration in Haifa were detained. “The three are suspected of interfering with policemen carrying out their duties and with disrupting public order after refusing orders to lower the flags,” the police statement said.

Throughout Thursday and last week, there were two additional demonstrations in Haifa, organized by the Hadash party. There too, police asked demonstrators to remove Palestinian flags. On one occasion, the commander of a Haifa police station asked MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash) to remove the flag he was flying, but the latter explained that, in contrast to the former’s claim, this was not a violation of the law or a disruption of public order.

The Friday rally was held to protest the IDF operation in Jenin and over what demonstrators called the murder of nine Palestinians there. Due to the abundance of cases in which the Haifa police have been trying to prevent the flying of Palestinian flags, Mansour arrived on the scene on behalf of Adalah.

"After I was detained, I was told that I had interfered with a policeman carrying out his duties, since I had told demonstrators not to obey his instructions, thereby behaving in a way that could disrupt public order,” Mansour told Haaretz.

"Even though I told them I was fulfilling my job duties, they presented it as if I was stirring demonstrators up against the police. The interrogation was a political one. I was asked about the subject of the demonstration, and then an investigator told me that flying a Palestinian flag in tense times is forbidden," the attorney continued.

"I told him that this was legally untrue, and that the law permits this, with no explicit prohibition on flying the flag. I told him the history of the Palestinian flag and that this was part of the freedom of expression and the right of citizens to express themselves. In last week’s demonstration I told the area commander that the flying of the flag could not be banned. This is part of a long saga of opposition to the flying of the flag, which reached its pinnacle on Friday."

A police announcement relating to these detentions stated that "dozens of policemen prepared for this event in order to allow demonstrators to fulfill their right to protest, while maintaining their safety and the safety of others and keeping public order. During the rally, five demonstrators hoisted Palestinian flags."

The announcement added that "After being told by the commander on site that flying these flags could seriously disrupt public order, the demonstrators were instructed to remove them. When they failed to do so, the commander ordered his forces to detain those involved for disrupting public order and for interfering with policemen carrying out their duties."