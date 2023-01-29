Cars, Property Torched in Palestinian Villages in Suspected Revenge Attacks

A private house and a car were torched in a Palestinian village northeast of Ramallah on Sunday night, while six cars were torched in a nearby village in suspected revenge attacks by Israelis.

Police are investigating the torching of a car and house in the village of Turmussya near the West Bank settlement of Shilo, but have not yet arrested any suspects. Three suspected figures were captured at the site in CCTV footage.

There was another house smashed with stones and glass in the village. Turmus Aya resident Said Taleb, who works as a maintenance man in both houses, said the tenants stayed with relatives over the weekend. Taleb said he intends to send documentation of the damage to the US Embassy of both families who hold American citizenship.

According to Taleb, 15 settlers arrived in the village at night, set fire to the vehicle parked in front of one of the houses, and threw stones at the other. As he pointed out, the two houses are on the outskirts of the village, so the settlers knew they weren't occupied and, therefore, escaped.

Following the attacks in Jerusalem, settlers demonstrated across the West Bank on Saturday night. Demonstrations were also held in Ramallah, Nablus, and at the entrance to Shuafat in East Jerusalem. To evacuate protesters, the IDF issued in advance orders for a closed military area in Kedumim and Yitzhar.

Also on Saturday night, six cars were torched in the village of Majdal Bani Fadil, allegedly by Israelis, who are also suspected of hurling stones at an ambulance. A group of settlers was staying in the nearby evacuated outpost of Or Haim in an attempt to reestablish it, but they left the place on Saturday evening.

Palestinian media also reported that a vegetable stand was damaged in the Jordan valley, but Israeli security sources said they were not familiar with the case.

Police are investigating the incident in Turmussya as a potential hate crime after seven people were killed in a shooting attack outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday evening, followed by another shooting in Jerusalem by a 13-year-old Palestinian who wounded two people.

The recent attacks underscore a cycle of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories that has accelerated after Israeli forces killed ten Palestinians in clashes that ensued a raid in Jenin on Thursday.

Following the deadly raid, in which Israeli forces attempted to arrest suspects in planning terror attacks, the Palestinian Authority announced it was halting its security coordination with Israel.