Blinken and King Abdullah II Share a Concern: Israel

When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins his visit to Jerusalem on Monday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II will be in Washington meeting with members of Congress. These two leaders share some of the same concerns, particularly those relating to the new Israeli government.

According to a State Department announcement, Blinken is due to discuss Israel-Palestinian relations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterating the principle that a diplomatic solution must be based on the equation of two states for two peoples, and “protection of human rights and democratic values.”

This last clause, and its unprecedented public announcement by the State Department, testifies to the fears and suspicions of U.S. President Joe Biden to the effect that Israel under Netanyahu’s rule is likely to confront his administration with tough, fundamental and diplomatic dilemmas in light of the “reform” plan the premier is spearheading.

Open gallery view U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is due to arrive for talks in Jerusalem on Monday. Credit: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

In the opinion of senior administration officials and members of Congress alike, that move is designed to shatter the image of Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East.

For his part, King Abdullah, who met with Netanyahu last week in Jordan, is not particularly interested in Israel’s democratic structure: He wants to guarantee that the status quo on Jerusalem's Temple Mount is maintained, that Jordan will retain custody and responsibility for the mount by means of the Jordanian Waqf (Muslim religious trust), and that no other country, namely Saudi Arabia, will move to change that situation.

It’s true that Netanyahu promised his interlocutor that the status quo on the mount will be maintained – but first of all, this is a promise by Netanyahu with whose “word” the king has already had bitter experiences. Secondly, it was given before the terror attack in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood on Friday evening, in which seven Israeli Jews were murdered.

Open gallery view King Abdullah II with President Joe Biden in the White House in July, 2021. The Jordanian is a welcome guest in the U.S. capital. Credit: Susan WalshAP

The king may not have seen the TV broadcasts in which National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was seen embracing the frightened residents of the neighborhood, but he is very familiar with the Israeli threat of exacting “the appropriate Zionist response,” which this time may mean another ascent to the Temple Mount and perhaps mass violations of the status quo there.

It’s possible that the Hashemite king already envisions emergence of an Israeli-Saudi conspiracy, according to which Saudi Arabia will normalize its relations with Israel in return for "shares" on the Temple Mount. He has already heard about such an option in the past, and just as he doesn’t trust Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman isn’t exactly a shining example of integrity and decency either.

Abdullah still suspects that Saudi Arabia was behind the 2021 plot to bring about a coup by the king's half-brother, Prince Hamzah, and the former chief of the royal court, Bassem Awadallah, who became an adviser to Prince Mohammed.

Open gallery view Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, hosts the fraternal consultative meeting, with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, Sayyid Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, at St Regis Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this month. Credit: RYAN CARTER/UAE PRESIDENTIAL C

Last August an engagement ceremony was held for Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, the crown prince of Jordan, and his Saudi girlfriend, Rajwa Al Saif, daughter of the owner of the Al Saif Group, which controls over 25 companies. The couple is due to be wed in June, but this is not the sort of marriage by means of which European monarchs, for example, once created and nurtured diplomatic ties. The chill wind blowing from Riyadh in the direction of Amman has not changed as a result of the upcoming marital union between the two kingdoms.

In fact, last week there was a type of mini-summit in Abu Dhabi in which United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed hosted the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar – but the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait were not invited. Those assembled did not have to await Saudi Arabia’s explanations for their absence. That same day they heard for the first time about the Saudis' new policy for assisting its allies, from Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan, who spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “We customarily gave unconditional direct grants and bank deposits. We’re changing this policy. We are now working with international institutions and saying that we want to see reforms [before granting assistance].”

Open gallery view Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosts Jordan's King Abdullah II in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, today. Credit: REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Jordan, which in April received its last such aid payment, had received additional promises of assistance from the Saudis, but Abdullah, who hoped to meet with Prince Mohammed at the Abu Dhabi summit and discuss them with him, understood “from the media” that Riyadh has changed direction and that aid from Jordan's neighbor is not guaranteed.

Along with the economic crisis in the Hashemite kingdom that's threatening to spark more public protests – which in the past three years have become almost a regular occurrence – Abdullah will now also have to deal with developments in the West Bank and East Jerusalem with new and threatening Israeli players, who are likely to violate Netanyahu’s promises regarding the status of the Temple Mount.

Palestinian civil resistance operates as a system of “communicating vessels” in which the fire breaking out in the West Bank erupts immediately in Jordan as well and undermines the kingdom’s stability. Abdullah is now relying on a U.S. safety net that includes not only loans totaling $1.45 billion annually for five years, but also a diplomatic promise to curb possible lack of restraint by the Israeli government in the occupied territories that could threaten Jordan.

During Abdullah’s visit to Washington this week, he will explain to Congress the dangers that he anticipates in the Palestinian arena, and try to recruit the lawmakers' help in applying appropriate pressure on the Israeli government. The king is a desirable guest in the American capital, in the administration and in Congress alike, and he also enjoys good relations with the heads of the Jewish community, many of whom share his fears regarding Netanyahu’s government.

But the important question is to what extent Netanyahu himself is attentive to the voices being heard in Washington, and understands the depth of the rift developing between him and Israel’s most important friend in the region: its good neighbor to the east.