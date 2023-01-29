2,000 Israeli High Schoolers Protest in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Overhaul Plans

Around 2,000 high school students protested in Tel Aviv on Sunday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin's plans to weaken Israel's judicial system.

The students marched up Rothschild Boulevard to Habima Square, waving signs reading, “Equal rights to people from the fringes too,” “Shame that schoolkids have to shout,” and “My education system has room for all.” Concurrently, some 30 students held a pro-government rally at Habima Square, calling out “Bibi king of Israel,” and “Jewish blood is not for nothing.”

Open gallery view The high school protest in Tel Aviv against the plan to weaken the justice system on Sunday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Most of the students who took part in the protest attend the public high schools: Daled, Hey, Alef, Yud Daled, Tichon Hadash, Tichonet, the Tel Aviv Democratic Open School, and the Thelma Yellin school for the arts in Givataim. “We want to protest the change in the country,” said Ray, an eighth grader from the Open Democratic School in Yafo. “School let us out, but we came independently by bus.”

Ofri, a tenth grader from the Daled Public High School in Tel Aviv, said that “What’s happening in the country now will develop into something very undemocratic. Trying to weaken one of the branches of government could lead to a dictatorship. Our school organized the demonstration. Most people wanted to come because most people at our school support the protest. Some weren’t allowed by their parents because of the terror attacks.”

Na’ama, a student at Alef Public High School, said, “I’m really glad that our school is doing something about it and that I have the opportunity to make a change. I think it’s important. The minority also deserves to express an opinion. There were students who didn’t want to come (to the protest) and that’s their right.” Laurie, a seventh grader from the Alef Public High School, said that he also “goes to the protests on Saturday nights.”

A verbal altercation broke out between pro-Palestinian demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and a teacher who asked them to leave.

On Friday, Education Ministry Director General Assaf Zalal reprimanded Daled Public High School Principal Uri Lass, for calling to protest “in favor of fundamental democracy, of individual rights, and against the tyranny of the majority.” In a letter, Zalal wrote that Lass’s statement contradicts the director general's circulars saying that “teaching staff should maintain a neutral image that is not assigned to a defined political view and position.”

The Education Ministry distributed a reminder last week to principals throughout the country, emphasizing that allowing political gatherings and encouraging protest during school hours violate the instructions of the director’s circular.

Over 60,000 people protested in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa against the government's judicial overhaul plans on Saturday against the backdrop of terror attacks in the Jerusalem over the weekend that left seven people murdered and five wounded. The demonstrations opened with a moment of silence and were held without music.