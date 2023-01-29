Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Why Religious Israelis Are Finally Joining the anti-Netanyahu Protests

'When I came to the first protest in Tel Aviv, I was asked by people who saw my kippa if I was sent by Itamar Ben-Gvir to bomb the place,” one protester said, referring to the far-right national security minister. 'A few weeks later, hundreds of us — religious Jews, Zionists and Democrats — people actually clapped and made way for us to come through'

Shira Kadari-Ovadia
Shira Kadari-Ovadia
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Shira Kadari-Ovadia
Shira Kadari-Ovadia

A group of several hundred religiously observant demonstrators assembled on Saturday evening at the Tel Aviv central train station. The mass demonstration against the government's plans to overhaul the judiciary was already under way on Kaplan Street. They were a bit late for the protest because they waited to set out until Shabbat ended.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile