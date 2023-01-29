Why Religious Israelis Are Finally Joining the anti-Netanyahu Protests
'When I came to the first protest in Tel Aviv, I was asked by people who saw my kippa if I was sent by Itamar Ben-Gvir to bomb the place,” one protester said, referring to the far-right national security minister. 'A few weeks later, hundreds of us — religious Jews, Zionists and Democrats — people actually clapped and made way for us to come through'
A group of several hundred religiously observant demonstrators assembled on Saturday evening at the Tel Aviv central train station. The mass demonstration against the government's plans to overhaul the judiciary was already under way on Kaplan Street. They were a bit late for the protest because they waited to set out until Shabbat ended.
