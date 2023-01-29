Why Religious Israelis Are Finally Joining the anti-Netanyahu Protests

'When I came to the first protest in Tel Aviv, I was asked by people who saw my kippa if I was sent by Itamar Ben-Gvir to bomb the place,” one protester said, referring to the far-right national security minister. 'A few weeks later, hundreds of us — religious Jews, Zionists and Democrats — people actually clapped and made way for us to come through'