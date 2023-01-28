Haaretz - back to home page
Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Woman Among Those Killed in Jerusalem Shooting

The leader says Ukraine shares Israel's pain after twin shooting attacks in Jerusalem, which he notes 'were cynically committed' on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.Credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY - AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences on Saturday following two weekend shooting attacks in East Jerusalem, adding that a Ukrainian citizen was among the dead.

"We share Israel's pain after the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Among the victims is a Ukrainian woman. Sincere condolences to the victims' families," he wrote on Twitter.

"The crimes were cynically committed on the Intl Holocaust Remembrance Day. Terror must have no place in today's world. Neither in Israel nor in Ukraine."

Israel has moved to bolster its security forces after the two shooting attacks in East Jerusalem, which took place on Friday and Saturday.

Seven Israelis were killed and three more wounded in the Friday attack, which was one of Israel's deadliest shootings in recent years. The incident took place outside a synagogue in the neighborhood of Neveh Yaakov. The gunman, Alkam Khairi, 21, was shot by police and killed.

In addition, two people, a father and son, were wounded in a second shooting on Saturday in East Jerusalem, police said.

Following the attacks, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered that the Israel Police's preparedness be raised to the highest possible level.

Reuters contributed to this report.

