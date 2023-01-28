Haaretz - back to home page
Two Wounded in Shooting in East Jerusalem, Assailant Shot

The shooting attack in the City of David comes in light of the worst terror attack in Jerusalem in around 15 years and an Israeli raid in Jenin that saw nine Palestinians killed

Josh Breiner
Josh Breiner
Israeli forces at the scene of the shooting, in Silwan.
Israeli forces at the scene of the shooting, in Silwan.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Two people were wounded in a shooting attack in East Jerusalem on Saturday, police said, less than a day after one of the worst shooting attacks in Israel in years. The assailant was shot dead, security sources said.

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, two people were shot in the City of David, near the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

The rescue service evacuated the two wounded people – a 22-year-old man and a 59-year-old man – to the hospital. Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem stated that both are in serious but stable condition.

The attack comes after seven were killed and three more wounded in a shooting in another neighborhood in the city, Neve Yaakov.

The shooting attack comes after Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered officers across the country to increase their preparedness.

On Thursday, Israeli forces entered Jenin refugee camp and killed nine Palestinians in what the army described as an attempt to thwart planned attacks.

Following the raid, militant Palestinians factions called for revenge, and fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Comments

