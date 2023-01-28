Palestinian Prisoners Sent to Solitary Confinement After Celebrating Jerusalem Attack

Twenty-two Palestinian security prisoners affiliated with Islamic Jihad were transferred to solitary confinement in a prison in northern Israel overnight Friday, after they celebrated the deadly shooting attack outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem.

The inmates in two cells in Megiddo Prison found out about the terror attack, which left seven dead and three injured, on the news and promptly began celebrating.

Officers from the Israel Prison Service immediately arrived at the cells and evacuated 12 prisoners for solitary confinement, instigating riots that led to the punishment of 10 more Palestinians.

According to a source from Israel Prison Service, no riot dispersal measures were utilized in the incident.

On Friday night, seven Israelis were killed and three more wounded in one of the deadliest shooting attacks in recent years. The attack took place outside a synagogue in Neve Yaakov, a city neighborhood. The gunman, Alkam Khairi, 21, was shot by police and killed.

In addition, two people, a father and son, were seriously wounded in a second shooting on Saturday in East Jerusalem, police said. The 13-year-old suspected shooter was shot, but is conscious.