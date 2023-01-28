After Jerusalem Shooting Attack, Netanyahu Urges Against Vigilantism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the police and warned against vigilantism in the wake of the shooting at an East Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night, Israel's deadliest terror attack in years.

Speaking from Israel Police Headquarters on Friday night, he said that the police "came and acted quickly, with exceptional resourcefulness. They arrived in minutes, but sadly, sometimes minutes are too late."

He added: "We must act decisively and calmly, I urge people not to take the law into their own hands," he said, adding that the political and security cabinet will meet on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered that the preparedness level be raised to the highest possible; from Saturday morning onward, police will work 12-hour shifts.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees the police, arrived at the scene of the attack on Friday night and said that more Israeli civilians must be allowed to carry firearms. "We must change the firearm policies," said the minister, who claimed that "they don't let me carry a gun."

Yoram Shimon, the council head of Jerusalem suburb Mevasseret Zion, urged worshippers to bring weapons to synagogues on Saturday. Shimon told the council's chief of staff and other officials that he had consulted the commander of the police station in Mevasseret Zion on Friday and instructed the municipal police to increase their presence around synagogues in the settlement for the following day.

He wrote, "I request that worshipers with valid weapons licenses carry their weapons during tomorrow's prayers."

On Friday night, seven Israelis were killed and three more wounded in one of the deadliest shooting attacks in recent years. The attack took place outside a synagogue in Neve Yaakov, a city neighborhood. The gunman, Alkam Khairi, 21, was shot by police and killed.

In addition, two people, a father and son, were seriously wounded in a second shooting on Saturday in East Jerusalem, police said. The 13-year-old suspected shooter was shot, but is conscious.