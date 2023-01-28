Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Planning 'Fast and Powerful Response' to East Jerusalem Attacks, Source Says

News of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned proposals arrives after two weekend shootings in East Jerusalem, including Israel's deadliest terror attack in years

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of the Neveh Yaakov shooting on Friday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of the Neveh Yaakov shooting on Friday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Following two East Jerusalem shooting attacks in 24 hours, Israel's security cabinet is set to convene on Saturday night to discuss "a fast and powerful response," a political official said.

According to the official, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will bring a proposal to increase Israeli forces' presence in the area before the cabinet.

He will also introduce a proposal to immediately seal off the homes of the assailants behind the two attacks – a measure that has not yet been taken. More of the assailants' family members and associates will likely be arrested as well.

Netanyahu is additionally set to push a measure to speed up the gun licensing process for "thousands of civilians." This proposal is intended to remove roadblocks from various renewal processes.

The cabinet will also try to advance a law to expel the families of people involved in terrorism from the country.

News of the premier's planned proposals arrives after two weekend shootings in East Jerusalem, including Israel's deadliest terror attack in years.

In the fatal shooting, which took place Friday, seven Israelis were killed and three others were wounded by a Palestinian gunman while exiting a synagogue in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Neveh Yaakov.

On Saturday, two others were wounded in a second East Jerusalem shooting attack when a 13-year-old Palestinian assailant opened fire in the City of David, near the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

The wounded, a 22-year-old off-duty IDF officer and his 47-year-old father, were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

