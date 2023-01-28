Jordan Condemns Deadly East Jerusalem Synagogue Attack

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned the deadly shooting attack in East Jerusalem, which left seven Israelis dead on Friday night, in a statement on Saturday.

The statement, released by ministry spokesman Sinan Majali, also called on the parties to "stop all unilateral steps and provocations that encourage an escalation."

Majali condemned the attack, Israel's deadliest in years, along with "Any act of violence against civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories."

At the same time, the Al-Mayadeen news channel, which is affiliated with the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, aired a statement from the organization praising the attack. They called it a "brave act" that "revealed Israel's weakness regarding defense and sewed fear among the settlers."

In the statement, the group said the shooting was a response to the Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday, which saw nine Palestinians killed and 20 others wounded in clashes between armed militants and Israeli soldiers after Israeli forces entered the camp to carry out arrests.

On Friday night, 21-year-old Alkam Khairi from East Jerusalem waited outside a synagogue in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov before opening fire on pedestrians on the street and worshipers exiting the synagogue.

Following the attack U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Netanyahu on the phone and offered "all appropriate means of support to the Government and People of Israel over the coming days," the White House said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is scheduled to visit Israel next week, said in a statement that "The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack that occurred today outside of a synagogue in Jerusalem," adding that "The notion of people being targeted as they leave a house of worship is abhorrent... We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also condemned the attack and added that U.S. President Joe Biden "directed his national security team to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice."