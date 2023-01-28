Israel's AG Rejects Ben-Gvir's Request to Approve Sealing of Jerusalem Terrorist's Home

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Saturday that he ordered the demolition of Palestinian homes built illegally in East Jerusalem following the Friday attack in which seven people were killed. He accused Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for preventing the evacuation and sealing of the terrorist's home. The AG rejected Ben-Gvir's claims, saying that a report on the matter was delivered to her only on Saturday evening.

Visiting the wounded from Friday's attack, Ben-Gvir addressed the media at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, saying: "I've demanded several steps that have to be carried out, and I hope they will not encounter difficulties."

"I was amazed to find out that there are dozens of houses that can be demolished," Ben Gvir said and claimed that the AG prevented him from ordering the sealing of the house of Friday's attacker.

Ben-Gvir said that in an overnight meeting he held with security officials, the decision was made to seal off the house – something that was not done after previous attacks. "To my astonishment, to this moment the attorney general doesn't allow us to seal the house," Ben-Gvir added.

On Friday, Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene of the attack and called for a change in the policy that regulates permits to carry weapons. "More citizens have to carry weapons," he said to a bystander who claimed that he was not allowed to carry a weapon. "The government has to respond and God's willing it will happen," Ben-Gvir added.

On Friday night, seven Israelis were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting near a synagogue in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov, in what became one of the worst shooting attacks in Israel in years. The gunman, 21-year-old Alkam Khairi from East Jerusalem, was shot and killed by police.

On Saturday, two people were wounded in another shooting attack in East Jerusalem. The 13-year-old assailant was shot at the scene, security sources said.

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, two people, a father and son, were shot in the City of David, near the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. The pair, a 22-year-old off-duty IDF officer and his 47-year-old father, were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious and moderate conditions.