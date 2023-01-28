Israel at Fault for Escalation in Security Situation, Palestinian President Abbas Says

The Palestinian Authority is blaming Israel for escalating the security situation, following two terror attacks in Jerusalem which claimed the lives of seven people.

In a message published on Saturday by the office of President Mahmoud Abbas, the PA warned Israel that it could cause the security situation to further deteriorate, saying that "the government of Israel is fully responsible for this dangerous escalation."

The statement, released by the PA on Saturday, comes after two terror attacks in Jerusalem. On Friday evening, 21-year-old Alkam Khairi from East Jerusalem waited outside a synagogue in the neighborhood of Neveh Yaakov before opening fire on pedestrians on the street and worshipers exiting the synagogue. Seven people were killed and three were wounded.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old Palestinian teen shot two Israelis – a 22-year-old off-duty IDF officer and his 47-year-old father. Both were taken to a local hospital and the assailant, who was shot by an armed civilian, was also taken to the hospital.

The PA blamed Israel for the attacks due to its "continued criminal activity against the Palestinian people that led to 31 dead this month, as well as settlement construction, annexation of lands, demolition of homes, arrests, a policy of apartheid, and the desecration of holy sites and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

On Thursday, the PA announced it was halting its security coordination with Israel following a deadly raid in the Jenin refugee camp that killed 10 Palestinians.

Similar announcements were made in the past, but Palestinian moves to suspend this coordination have been short-lived, in part due to U.S. and Israeli pressure to maintain it.