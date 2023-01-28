Education Ministry Chief Chides High School Principal for Supporting Anti-gov't Protests

Israel's Education Ministry director general Asaf Zalel admonished the principal of a Tel Aviv high school on Friday for supporting protests against the government's planned judicial overhaul and called for educators to maintain political neutrality.

Uri Lass, the principal of Ironi Dalet high school, wrote in a Facebook post

that he supports the protests against judicial "reforms" proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and that he is "in favor of substantive democracy, individual rights and minority rights against the tyranny of the majority."

Zalel admonished Lass in a letter he sent on Friday, claiming the principal's statements ran contrary to ministry protocol, which states that "Education professionals must maintain a neutral stance and not express an explicit political or ideological standpoint."

After receiving the letter, Lass edited his post and omitted the phrase "tyranny of the majority." Lass also posted that he fears that Israeli "democracy is being emptied out and becoming democracy in name only."

He called on students to participate in anti-government protests organized by the student council and scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The students plan to march through central Tel Aviv and gather at Habima Square where Lass and the Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai are scheduled to speak.

Director general Zalel wrote that Lass's comments regarding the protests gave them a distinct political flavor, and impacted the students in his school who are his "captive audience." "At times like these it is crucial that we educators, who work with children directly, maintain a respectful, responsible and balanced discourse," he emphasized.

The Education Ministry issued a formal memo to all school principals earlier this week reminding them that political gatherings and encouraging protests during school hours were against ministry protocol. The memo said that several incidents had occurred recently in which educators organized protests and "voiced political and radical statements that go beyond the bounds of freedom of speech."

Attorney Anat Ornstein, the Education Ministry's discipline and integrity commissioner, wrote to school principals that the national curriculum explicitly states that "Education institutions shall not be converted into political spaces. According to the law and the ministry protocols, educators must maintain a respectful, responsible and balanced discourse even when political disagreements emerge."