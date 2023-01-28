Haaretz - back to home page
In the News

East Jerusalem Synagogue Shooting: Eli and Natalie Mizrahi Named as First Two Victims

Seven were killed and three wounded in the attack, the deadliest Israel has seen in years

Josh Breiner
Nir Hasson
Two victims of the Friday night shooting attack at an East Jerusalem synagogue have been identified as Eliyahu Mizrahi, 48, and Natalie Mizrahi, 45, a married couple.

Seven Israelis were killed and three were wounded when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on pedestrians on the street and worshipers exiting the synagogue in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

According to Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus, the 15-year-old boy who was wounded in the attack is now conscious and recovering, in moderate condition. A 24-year-old man is currently on a ventilator, and in serious but stable condition.

The gunman, 21-year-old Alkam Khairi from East Jerusalem, was killed after a chase with police.

