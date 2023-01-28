Armed with banners, protesters once again took to the streets in droves across Israel on Saturday night to demonstrate against the far right government's planned judicial overhaul - with a number of notable figures in attendance.

The protests began with a moment of silence and memorial candles placed at Tel Aviv's Kaplan Street in light of the two weekend shooting attacks in East Jerusalem, in which seven Israelis were killed and five wounded.

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid made an appearance at the protest in Jerusalem after previously cancelling his planned stop at the Haifa rally.

Also in Jerusalem, thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of President Isaac Herzog's residence. The president, who is currently in Europe for International Holocaust Remembrance Day events, has become a target of the protests after his subdued response to the Netanyahu-led government's planned overhaul.

While addressing protesters in Be'er Sheva, Avi Himi, head of the Israeli Bar Association warned against the moves to weaken the country's judiciary, declaring that such a change "would leave behind only a government of tyranny."

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon called on the political echelon to "Stop trying to sabotage Israeli democracy and turn it into a criminal and failed dictatorship."

Thousands rallied outside the Likud Party's Tel Aviv headquarters, while LGBTQ protesters mocked homophobic far-right politicians, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In a major milestone for the movement, a few hundred organized Orthodox Jewish demonstrators also marched through Tel Aviv, carrying banners and chanting. They arrived later due to Shabbat and held their own moment of silence before beginning their demonstration.

"It's not political, it's about supporting our country and our ability to raise our children. We all share the values of the Torah, and we're here to show that there are also religious people [attending the protests]," Idit Schafran Gittelmam, an organizer behind the Orthodox group, said.

Another protester, Dana Eizman, attended a rally in Tel Aviv with several members of her family in tow. Eizman said she has been bringing Yael, Maya and Mika - her daughters and niece - to protests for the past three weeks from their town of Binyamina, which is an hour and a half drive away.

“It’s important that they know their parents fought for democracy - that we fought for their future. And it’s important that they learn to be activists, so in thirty years, they will be fighting, too.”

Yael Freidson, Ran Shimoni, Adi Hashmonai, Nati Yefet, Allison Kaplan Sommer, Josh Breiner, Judy Maltz, Bar Peleg, Amos Harel, Michael Hauser Tov and Amos Harel contributed to this report.