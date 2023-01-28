Haaretz - back to home page
Six Minutes of Terror: How the Deadliest Attack in Israel in Recent Years Unfolded

Seven people were killed in four minutes of shooting that began when Khairi Alkam opened fire at passerby with his handgun near the Ateret Avraham synagogue

The Ateret Avraham synagogue in Jerusalem on Saturday morning.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Bar Peleg
Josh Breiner
Nir Hasson
Khairi Alkam’s shooting spree on Friday evening lasted for six minutes. For four minutes he fired in all directions, killing seven people and wounding three. He got back in his car and drove until he encountered police officers, who shot him dead.

Alkam was unfamiliar to security forces and had no connections to terrorist organizations. The police only knew about him because of some property-related infractions.

He parked his car at 8:13 P.M., across from Ateret Avraham, a synagogue in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Neveh Yaakov. Then he crossed the road and the light railway track, armed with an FN pistol and two magazine clips.

It’s a standard-issue handgun, in contrast with several past attackers who were armed with improvised Carl Gustav submachine guns (dubbed “Carlos”). Police sources said the shooting looked like the attacker had prepared for it and that it was obvious that Alkam knew how to handle the gun. The police are now investigating whether this gun has been used in previous attacks.

According to police sources and witnesses, Alkam initially moved away from the synagogue. He walked around 200 meters (650 feet) and began shooting passersby, killing four of them. He turned his fire on a man driving by on a motorcycle, killing him as well.

At this point, people who heard the shots started emerging from the synagogue, and Alkam fired at them, too. At 8:14 P.M., the police received the first report of a shooting, immediately followed by dozens of other calls reporting the attack.

The scene of the Neveh Yaakov attack, on Saturday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Alkam was returning to his car when he noticed another group of people at an intersection, opened fire and killed two of them. According to one witness, he was firing from very close range and also fired at passersby who had stopped their cars in order to help the wounded.

Four minutes after the start of the attack, at 8:17 P.M., Alkam got in his car and began to drive erratically. Police are unsure whether he was trying to flee the scene or if he was looking for another location to continue the attack.

Alkam managed to drive 800 meters (half a mile) and encountered a police vehicle two minutes later, at 8:19 P.M., when he stopped his car at the entrance to the neighborhood of Beit Hanina.

The car used by the attacker to try and flee, Friday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The police car’s occupants exited and approached Alkam’s car, at which point he got out and started firing at them, probably using the second magazine he had. A chase ensued, ending when police shot Alkam dead.

