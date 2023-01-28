Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Even Right-wing Ideologues Are Frightened by the Netanyahu Government's Judicial Overhaul

Right-wing scholars and other figures believe that at least some of plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system needs to eliminated

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Hilo Glazer
Itay Mashiach
Hilo Glazer
Itay Mashiach

Hebrew University law professor Yoav Dotan is known as a vigorous critic of judicial activism: He has called consistently for restraining the judiciary. Earlier this month, however, Dotan took many by surprise when, in a speech he delivered at the Faculty of Law on the university’s Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem, he urged the audience of students to take to the streets in order “to protect the judiciary from this dangerous wave, from those who wish to destroy Israeliness as we know it.”

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile