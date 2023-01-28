Even Right-wing Ideologues Are Frightened by the Netanyahu Government's Judicial Overhaul
Right-wing scholars and other figures believe that at least some of plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system needs to eliminated
Hebrew University law professor Yoav Dotan is known as a vigorous critic of judicial activism: He has called consistently for restraining the judiciary. Earlier this month, however, Dotan took many by surprise when, in a speech he delivered at the Faculty of Law on the university’s Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem, he urged the audience of students to take to the streets in order “to protect the judiciary from this dangerous wave, from those who wish to destroy Israeliness as we know it.”
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
Already signed up? LOG IN
In the News
Paid by IFCJ