Tel Aviv Protests to Kick-off With Minute of Silence for Victims of J'lem Attacks

Open gallery view A protester in Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to protest once again on Saturday against the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's plan to weaken the judicial system. Protests will take place in several cities across the country, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

The protest organizers announced that in light of the recent terror attacks in Jerusalem in which seven people were killed, the demonstration's format will change and a moment of silence will be held.

"Last night's murderous attack in Jerusalem breaks the heart and the soul. We join in the pain and mourning of the families of those murdered and wish for a full recovery for the injured," the protest organizers said in a statement. "Even in these difficult times, we have a duty to fight for Israeli democracy, before a dangerous, cynical and irresponsible government," they added.

The two demonstrations in Tel Aviv will begin at 7 P.M. on Kaplan street and the other will be held at Habima Square and end at the Government Compound. Streets in and around the city will be blocked off to traffic starting in the afternoon.

In Jerusalem, protests will be held in front of the President's residence beginning at 7:30 P.M.

