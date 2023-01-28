Tel Aviv Protests to Kick-off With Minute of Silence for Victims of J'lem Attacks
Police estimate 10,000 people protesting in Haifa
Police estimate 10,000 protestors in Haifa at the Romema Arena.
Police: 7,000 protestors in Haifa
7,000 people are estimated to be protesting in Haifa, according to police.
Yair Lapid to take part in Jerusalem protest in front of President's residence
Opposition leader Yair Lapid will join the protests in Jerusalem in front of the President's residence after canceling his participation in the Haifa protests.
Police: 3,500 people protesting in Haifa
Police estimate 3,500 protestors in Haifa at the Romema Arena.
Lapid cancels participation in Haifa protest
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid canceled his participation in a protest in Haifa following the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem.
Former PM Yair Lapid to join protests in Haifa
Former Prime Minister and current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid will take part in a protest in the northern city of Haifa.
The protest against the government in Tel Aviv will begin tonight with a minute of silence and will be held without music
Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to protest once again on Saturday against the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's plan to weaken the judicial system. Protests will take place in several cities across the country, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.
The protest organizers announced that in light of the recent terror attacks in Jerusalem in which seven people were killed, the demonstration's format will change and a moment of silence will be held.
"Last night's murderous attack in Jerusalem breaks the heart and the soul. We join in the pain and mourning of the families of those murdered and wish for a full recovery for the injured," the protest organizers said in a statement. "Even in these difficult times, we have a duty to fight for Israeli democracy, before a dangerous, cynical and irresponsible government," they added.
The two demonstrations in Tel Aviv will begin at 7 P.M. on Kaplan street and the other will be held at Habima Square and end at the Government Compound. Streets in and around the city will be blocked off to traffic starting in the afternoon.
In Jerusalem, protests will be held in front of the President's residence beginning at 7:30 P.M.
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.