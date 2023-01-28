Haaretz - back to home page
LOG IN

In the News

Israel Protest |

Tel Aviv Protests to Kick-off With Minute of Silence for Victims of J'lem Attacks

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
LIVE
Protesters fill the streets of Tel Aviv, last week.
Protesters fill the streets of Tel Aviv, last week.Credit: Tomer Applebaum
Updates
Ran Shimoni
Ran Shimoni, Bar Peleg

The protest against the government in Tel Aviv will begin tonight with a minute of silence and will be held without music

A protester in Tel Aviv, on Saturday.Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Tens of thousands of Israelis are expected to protest once again on Saturday against the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's plan to weaken the judicial system. Protests will take place in several cities across the country, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

The protest organizers announced that in light of the recent terror attacks in Jerusalem in which seven people were killed, the demonstration's format will change and a moment of silence will be held.

"Last night's murderous attack in Jerusalem breaks the heart and the soul. We join in the pain and mourning of the families of those murdered and wish for a full recovery for the injured," the protest organizers said in a statement. "Even in these difficult times, we have a duty to fight for Israeli democracy, before a dangerous, cynical and irresponsible government," they added.

The two demonstrations in Tel Aviv will begin at 7 P.M. on Kaplan street and the other will be held at Habima Square and end at the Government Compound. Streets in and around the city will be blocked off to traffic starting in the afternoon.

In Jerusalem, protests will be held in front of the President's residence beginning at 7:30 P.M.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.

NOW: 40% OFF
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

הקלטות מעוז

Jewish Law Above All: Recordings Reveal Far-right MK's Plan to Turn Israel Into Theocracy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile