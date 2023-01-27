U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to raise the Biden administration’s worries about the plan to weaken the Israeli legal system in his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, with officials familiar with the plan of the visit saying he might also refer to it in a public statement.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed Justice Minister Yariv Levin's legal reform plan that includes weakening the High Court's ability to revoke laws passed in the Knesset and give lawmakers greater influence in appointing judges, among other suggestions.

On Thursday, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola warned President Isaac Herzog against the far right's plans during his visit to Brussels on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, saying that the "rule of law" must not be taken for granted. The relationship "between the European Union and Israel is based on shared values of democracy, an open society and the rule of law," Metsola stressed.

Metsola told Herzog that "All Jews and members of Jewish communities should feel safe in Europe" and that the European Parliament attaches great importance to the fight against antisemitism and the memory of the Holocaust.

The international community has commented relatively little so far on the plans being advanced by Netanyahu and Levin. Since the establishment of the new government, foreign ministers and ambassadors have focused their criticism of the government mostly against the visit of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Temple Mount (al-Aqsa compound) in Jerusalem, and the statements on plans for annexation of the West Bank and the legalization of unauthorized outposts.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who has met with a number of his counterparts over the past few weeks, said none of them showed an interest in the steps to change the legal system in Israel. “In not a single one of the meetings was mentioned, not even a hint, the legal reform and its implications on the economy,” Cohen said on Tuesday during a press conference held with Netanyahu. “Everyone emphasized the desire to strengthen cooperation with Israel.”

Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said in interviews to the media that his colleagues at the UN have not approached him on the matter.

A foreign ambassador serving in Israel and speaking on a condition of anonymity said this week that even though the diplomatic corps in Israel is studying the plan, they prefer not to deal with it at the moment. “There is a difficulty in dealing with this matter publicly, because it could be viewed as foreign interference in Israel’s internal affairs.”

The ambassador added that since the plan has not yet been implemented, diplomats were waiting for things to become clearer before making remarks on the move. "We are not ignoring the situation and are discussing it between ourselves and passing on all the information in the reports we write to the foreign ministry,” he said.

However, an Israeli official told Haaretz that even if the international community would apply significantly more pressure over the plans for the legal system, it would still have little influence on advancing the plan in the government and Knesset.

“There will likely be countries who will criticize the step in the near future, but the chances that the legal plan alone will lead to sanctions or concrete steps that would push the government into a corner do not seem high at the moment," he said.

The main threat to the plan won't come from outside Israel or from the Knesset, but rather from the bottom up: Analysts will recommend companies not to operate in Israel and investment funds that will withdraw their money from Israeli initiatives - which will cause economic damage that will harm the government. "We can assume that Netanyahu understands this quite well,” the official concluded.