Schizophrenia at the Top: The Firefighter Lights the Fire

During the past month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been looking like a fireman speeding with his fire engine from one conflagration to the next. He hoses them down and hurries on to the next alarm. The problem is that all the fires are of his own making. Surreptitiously or openly, directly or indirectly, by means of messengers, angels, seraphs or ministers, it is Netanyahu’s hands that have poured the fuel and ignited the flames. The lighter became the fighter, the fanner of the flames the one who dampens them. Netanyahu is the refined pyromaniac, his emissaries the horseman of the Apocalypse.

The signs of this schizophrenia appeared long before the government was sworn in four weeks ago; the scandalous appointments, the divisions at the various government ministries, the anarchy in the Defense Ministry, the powers and the huge budgets he gave to the most benighted and dangerous politicians, the disgraceful capitulations to the ultra-Orthodox, the ultra-Orthodox religious Zionists, and the racists. All these have given rise to a deluge of reassuring videos and tweets.

The most outstanding demonstration of stress was on Wednesday, at his press conference (to which we shall return). He made a semi-offhand statement there: “We will pass the judiciary reforms, with discussion and dialogue.” On the lists of talking points that were sent to Likud members after the publication of Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s plan, it was already explained to the explainers where the dialogue would take place. On the sovereign’s own turf, of course – in the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee. The Caesarea faithful promised that in Religious Zionism lawmaker Simcha Rothman’s committee there would be a profound, lengthy, considered discussion – the result of which is preordained.

So, there is a discussion in that committee that was given to Levin’s religious Zionist twin, Rothman, who is a strange and dangerous combination of libertarianism and messianism. However, dialogue, or even a mere shadow of it, isn’t appearing on the horizon. Levin and Rothman, with Netanyahu’s encouragement, are careening ahead, like semitrailers filled to the gills with gas that have lost their brakes on a slippery slope. There are rumors that they will be gracious enough to throw some meager bone, some symbolic crumb, to their plans’ opponents, between the first and second votes on the proposed legislation.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

This has not been said officially. In any case, even if they really, really wanted to listen to the opposition, whose position against their plan represents the majority of the citizens of Israel, they don’t really have time. There is still a second, and horrifying, phase, as we know, which will target, among other things, the very validity of the Basic Law on Human Dignity and Liberty. Time is short, and the labor of destruction is huge.

Netanyahu’s remark at the economic press conference was intended perhaps to influence public opinion. However, only a few hours earlier in the Knesset, Levin put out a totally opposite message: “Our determination to complete this move is total. Nothing will deter us. There is a willingness to hear, and even to give the other side an opportunity to be heard ... but the decision will be [made] here, in this building.” And lest there be any doubt as to his determination, he again called the Supreme Court and its justices “a small, elitist minority that appoints itself in closed rooms by the method of friends bringing a friend, because only he is suited to filling positions in the court system.”

These things were said two days after the display of the intentions held by Levin, Netanyahu, the Knesset speaker, and the disqualified minister Arye Dery and other ministers from Shas, when Levin threatened the justices that their ruling in the matter of Dery would “turn against them.” Fueled by bottomless, semi-psychotic hatred of the court system, it is hard to imagine him sitting with Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, for example, and trying to reach agreements with her. That would be more or less like an attempt to sit the Joker down for afternoon tea with Batman.

Were Levin interested in any dialogue, he would have proposed it before he announced his extremist plan on prime time. Hayut is a determined woman who believes that her Supreme Court is a paragon of justice. However, when Levin’s predecessor, Gideon Sa’ar, asked to make public the hearing procedure for Supreme Court candidates and conducted a discreet and respectful discourse with her, she agreed. Apparently, there is someone with whom to talk. Not that this interests the current justice minister. He scorns her, her institution, her colleagues and all that she represents.

Panic at the podium

Back to the hurried press conference Netanyahu called in Jerusalem on Wednesday, along with some of his government ministers, among them Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. It revealed his Achilles’ heel – the economy. As long as the opposition to the judicial overhaul was manifested in the blocked streets on Saturday night, in the media, in the Supreme Court president’s speech, in the jurists’ protests and in the opposition, he could contain it.

But from the moment the top economists in Israel, very many of whom are well-known and highly esteemed figures internationally, also joined the protesters and the concerned, the prime minister’s good old sense of panic came back to plague him and sent him running to the podium.

Open gallery view Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday. Credit: RONEN ZVULUN - AFP

The West’s clear codes, which are backed by many research studies, make a direct connection between values and economics, and between democracy and economic security and prosperity. In the Western world, anything that sounds like a judicial coup and smells like a judicial coup is a judicial coup. The top Wall Street analysts (not the Journal, which disgraces itself) do not examine only the performance of Teva’s latest pharmaceutical. They also see the articles on the front page of the New York Times that talk about the accelerated “Hungarization” of Israel.

In this world, where economic freedom is integral, with its corporations and its directors, its entrepreneurs and its economists, people are recognizing these processes. They have experience with Hungary, Poland and Turkey. They are also looking at the factor (a necessary one from the perspective of the destroyers of our liberal identity) of eliminating public broadcasting. This is what the fascist guidebook looks like: First take care of the justice system, then the media, then the human rights organizations, the political opposition and finally the labor unions. It’s no accident that Levin said in the Knesset that this was just “the first stage” in the overhaul he intends to complete by Independence Day, ironically enough.

Netanyahu is an assiduous reader of the international financial press and he is seeing that they simply aren’t believing him, his whitewashed language and the mendacious discourse he and his ministers are spreading. The rating agencies would rather trust former governor of the Bank of Israel Jacob Frankel, an international economic oracle whom Netanyahu admires, or Karnit Flug, who was the bank’s governor from 2013 to 2018.

They most certainly trust the approximately 300 economists who signed a petition against weakening the Supreme Court. They also believe current Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, whose economic views are very similar to those of the prime minister who fished him out of the Diaspora and appointed him to his position. However, Netanyahu’s positions are no longer even relevant. He is a prisoner in the hands of economic extortionists, racists, and, of course, the most dangerous rebels against the regime. Some of them have a stranglehold on him in the coalition, some are in his party, and some share the roof over his head.

In no time at all, the Israeli government has succeeded in wasting most of the reserve of public credit that is usually at the disposal of any new administration. A tremendous wave of protest has arisen in Israel, of an extent and magnitude unseen here for many years. There have been the mass demonstrations on Saturday nights, the impressive uprising of varied industries and professions – high-tech people, doctors, jurists, educators, economists – the people without which there is no state, no standing military and reservists, no taxes.

Netanyahu nastily tagged all of them as an “opposition” that is “slandering Israel” and intentionally encouraging economic collapse. This was a typical text of someone alienated and haunted, who sees everyone who does not dance to the tune of his pipe as an enemy of the people and the state. He falsely blamed the evil opposition for the warnings he heard from bank governor Yaron, who returned alarmed from the Economic Forum at Davos.

Open gallery view Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron. Credit: Emil Salman

And like a Swiss watch, precisely one second after the governor’s remarks were reported, the Bibi-ist poison machine (which has developed and grown into a factory) began to vilify Yaron and accuse him of leftism and treachery. The attempt to paint him as a political actor is ugly and immoral. “A million lies won’t become truth,” Smotrich said, contributing his bit to the incitement. Netanyahu is definitely tense. Let us just hope he doesn’t get carried away, purloin a phrase Smotrich once applied to him, and call the sounders of the alarm “lying sons of liars.”

There were so many contradictions and lies in what Netanyahu said at the media event. He boasted of the achievements to which he had led the Israeli economy in most of the past 20 years, and in the same breath he complained that during those two decades excessive “judicialization” impeded the economy, damaged it and slowed growth. He basked in investments in Israel (high tech, mainly, which is now fighting for its life), and attributed this to his having been prime minister for 12 consecutive years.

This was a claim that defeated itself: During those years, he personally blocked initiatives and changes that the indefatigable Levin placed on his desk. “I shelved! I shelved! I shelved!” he boasted in interviews and speeches, and time after time he sanctified the independence of the justice system and its importance for everything he held dear at the time, and is being crushed by him today.

He probably tried to dig up some economist who would agree to appear at his press conference. Zero results, the sucker couldn’t be found who would disgrace himself in public. There is one good thing that can be said about the press conference: It will help fan the protests of the economists and the business sector – which will spill over even more into the international economic community. Perhaps it is from there that salvation will come.