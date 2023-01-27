Israel Shoots Down Two Gaza Rockets, Hours After 10 Killed in West Bank Raid
Sirens were sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon and in communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip on Thursday evening. The IDF said that two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted and shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
This comes after at least 10 Palestinians were killed Thursday in IDF operations in West Bank.
This is a developing story.
