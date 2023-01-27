Protest Convoy and Mass Rallies: Israel Braces for a Weekend of Demonstrations

More protests against the new government and its plans to weaken the judiciary system are scheduled during Friday and Saturday night in a number of places across the country, including in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva.

For the second week in a row, the main demonstration will be held on Kaplan Street in central Tel Aviv. From there, a protest march is planned through nearby streets. A smaller protest led by the Movement for Quality Government will be held at the same time in Habima Square in Tel Aviv.

As masses are expected to participate, a number of main streets in the center of the city will be closed to traffic before the demonstrations, as well as the exit to the Hashalom interchange on the Ayalon highways, from both the north and south.

The central demonstration, organized by a coalition of protest groups against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will include different groups that have formed recently to protest the proposed changes to the judiciary. These include groups of high-tech workers, students and lawyers, who have held a number of demonstrations in Tel Aviv over the past week.

“More and more organizations are popping up and are looking for their way to express their protest,” said the organizers. “When they contact us, we help them with logistics, but every organization has its own story.”

Earlier on Friday, a protest convoy is planned to leave from the Latrun Interchange on Route 1 and drive to the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, led by activists from the Democracy Now movement. Leading public figures such as former Justice Minister Dan Meridor, Rabbi Benny Lau and Rabbi Noa Sattath are scheduled to address the crowds that are expected there.

“We're obligated to express our protest when democracy is under attack,” said the organizers. “We'll not stand aside while this criminal government advances a coup that'll turn Israel into Hungary.”

This weekend's protests come after Thursday, when a demonstration was held outside the Kibbutzim College in northern Tel Aviv, led by the Student Protest group, during which dozens of protesters blocked Namir Boulevard and the Rokach intersection. They called out against the government’s decisions and carried a banner saying: “On Saturday on Kaplan we'll stop the dictatorship.”

Last Saturday over 130,000 people protested against the government across the country. Some 110,000 people protested on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, about 6,000 in Haifa and a few hundred participated in a demonstration in Jerusalem, the police said.