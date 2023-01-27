Power Struggle Between Netanyahu's Ministers Is an Ominous Sign of Things to Come

Though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has placed the issue on the back burner, the battle of authority over the territories between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich isn't going away, and could spark before it smolders.

On Tuesday evening, Netanyahu convened another meeting on the matter with the participation of the two ministers, in addition to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, three IDF major generals and other ranking figures. The prime minister asked each side to present their arguments, briefly and in writing.

At the meeting's conclusion, Netanyahu, not uncharacteristically, decided not to decide. Still, sources in the government have it that, in the end, Netanyahu will rule in favor of Smotrich. After all, the Religious Zionism leader poses a greater political threat as the head of a faction in the governing coalition, while Likud’s Gallant lacks independent clout.

This is probably not Israel’s biggest problem now – it’s hard to compete with the plans for judicial overhaul – but by delaying his decision, Netanyahu is creating an impossible situation. Either there are now two competing systems of state authority in the territories, or the coalition agreement with Religious Zionism – in which the transfer of powers in the territories to Smotrich was promised – simply does not exist.

A few days prior, Smotrich and his staff gathered for an introductory meeting with the coordinator of government activities in the territories, Maj. Gen. Ghasan Alyan, and his senior officers. It was a very strained event, during which Smotrich issued directives to the coordinator to be carried out.

These have not yet been executed. The security establishment explains that the orders from the finance minister are “frozen in the meantime.” In other words, Alyan is waiting for the decision of the person who is currently his superior, Gallant.

This pattern was seen once more with the complicated saga surrounding the evacuation of the settler outpost Or Haim, which was established a week ago without a permit from the security authorities – but with a wink and a nod from Religious Zionism. When Smotrich tried to delay Or Haim's army-facilitated evacuation by giving a direct order to the coordinator, he discovered that Gallant, with Netanyahu’s concurrence, had already instructed the settlers' eviction.

The new minister had to make do with a statement of condemnation and a few indirect threats on Twitter. But the army understands that this story isn’t over yet. The people in the settler outposts, who have channels of coordination with Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, may try to challenge the political arena with similar operations to establish outposts, perhaps in several places at once.

In the background, there are at least two unresolved issues left over from previous governments: the illegal West Bank settlements Homesh and Evyatar. The IDF is waiting for orders to evacuate the yeshiva that was illegally opened in the settlement site of Homesh, which was shut down during the 2005 disengagement from Gaza, and has posted a company to guard those who are there.

In the interim, the new government is now talking about revoking the Disengagement Law – thereby validating the settlers’ presence at Homesh – though this hasn’t yet been done. In the second case, the settlers voluntarily left the outpost they had established during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021 in Gaza, but a small military force remains there, and no decisions have been made.

The dispute between the two ministers isn’t merely a technical one over the powers of authority in the territories, or a battle for control and clout. For Smotrich, the composition of Israel's new government has created a one-time opportunity: never before has the administration been so right-wing.

Accordingly, a realization of the coalition agreement could act as a springboard to actual change in the situation on the ground. As Haaretz reported, the military advocate general, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, warned that transferring the civilian powers in the territories could prompt international organizations to assert that Israel is executing a de facto annexation.

The heightened involvement of government ministries in the West Bank, at the expense of the powers of the Civil Administration, will indeed turn the West Bank into a kind of additional district from the state's point of view. That may not be the completion of the act of occupation, but it will definitely be another step on the way to its creeping normalization.

According to Smotrich, who is unfazed by the expected international criticism, all decisions on the settlers’ needs should be placed in his hands, while the army and Gallant can go on addressing clear-cut security issues. Decisions on sensitive questions regarding the evacuation of structures – Jewish and Arab – on the ground will be decided jointly, with Netanyahu’s involvement.

Gallant, on the other hand, believes that security needs and civilian details are inseparable, and that everything must go through the regular chain of command in the West Bank: the head of Central Command (with the coordinator alongside him), the chief of staff, and above them the defense minister.

He is ready to forgo, perhaps, marginal powers – but the leverage must remain in his hands, so that security fires will not break out on the ground from uncoordinated settlement moves. Although the scales are tilting toward Smotrich, Gallant this week projected determination. Officers in Central Command, as opposed to the coordinator’s staff, don’t yet feel that the times have changed.

Collision course

Those familiar with all main actors likely observed this week that, aside from the fears of an economic crisis, the territories represent the chief obstacle to the stability of the government. In contrast, disagreements over the state and religion haven’t yet flared up to their full potential, because Netanyahu is taking care to either douse them rapidly (for example, Culture Minister Miki Zohar’s initiative to cancel funding for cultural events on Shabbat) or prevent their onset (putting off the Haredim's demand to receive a sweeping exemption from army service).

However, this controversy in the territories puts the vested interests of Smotrich – and, to a lesser extent, Ben-Gvir and the position of the Biden administration – on an almost immediate collision course. The Americans are expressing reservations about Netanyahu’s plans for the judiciary, but still seem hesitant to be seen as intervening in internal Israeli affairs. In the case of the territories, they have no intention of compromising or displaying restraint.

Smotrich is ambitious to carry out big plans, but already last week he was compelled to yield when Netanyahu and Gallant took down a settler outpost in order not to anger the Americans. A move like that is a dangerous precedent for Smotrich. Henceforth, it will be remembered that a government in which he was a key minister evacuated an outpost. It’s the same government which probably will not meet its commitment to evacuate the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar, and which will ponder long and hard whether to authorize construction outside the settlement blocs.

In the face of these tendencies, Washington is deploying with a zero-tolerance line. The key figure here, from the U.S. point of view, is Gallant, with whom the various administrations have cultivated ties for years. Gallant himself would like to be seen as the responsible adult in the new government.

As a result, we can expect unavoidable, frequent friction around events in the territories. Religious Zionism will seek to legalize old outposts, set up new ones and expand veteran settlements. Washington will issue condemnations and demand explanations. Gallant will try to restrain the confrontation; and Netanyahu will decide whether to intervene based on the question of how far the latest round of tension entangles him.

He will certainly try to persuade Smotrich that there are more urgent maters to deal with, from Iran to the judicial revolution, but that’s not likely to get the government's far-right wing to compromise on what it sees as urgent issues. This camp has another important tool, in the form of Smotrich’s principal portfolio: Finance. With his hand on the budgetary faucets, the IDF, at least, won’t want to clash with him.

Suicidal decline

Every year the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University publishes a report about the number of suicide bombings perpetrated worldwide. It’s an interesting perspective, because in the past two decades, those attacks have represented the peak of international terrorism. They’ve generally been deadlier (as a result of the capacity to use a suicide bomber as a precision weapon right up to the target) and more frightening (because the sense of danger was pervasive everywhere). Terrorist organizations, particularly Islamist ones, made frequent use of them.

Suicide attacks as a method arose in the 1980s in Lebanon and blossomed in the Palestinian arena beginning in the 1990s, claiming hundreds of Israeli lives. What followed was even deadlier, as extremist Sunni terrorist organizations, notably Al-Qaida and the Islamic State and their many offshoots, adopted suicide operations as their main weapon. Following down the path of the 19 terrorists who perpetrated the September 11 attacks in the United States in 2001, hundreds of copycats sprang up.

But in recent years, the phenomenon has been on the decline. Yoram Schweitzer, who has been coordinating the research, recorded 31 suicide attacks around the world last year, a 58 percent decline from the 74 attacks in 2021.

That’s a sharp and clear trend characterizing the period and reflects a weakening of ISIS and Al-Qaida following the blows that they sustained over the past decade. Approximately 360 people were killed in suicide attacks last year, compared to 805 fatalities in 2021, a 39 percent decline. The geographical areas over which the attacks were perpetrated also contracted a great deal. They were carried out in seven countries last year, down from 17 in 2021.

Schweitzer and another researcher, Matan Avtalion, write: “Pursuant to the tendency in 2021, the most active arena for suicide attacks in 2022 was the continent of Africa, where 16 such attacks were perpetrated (compared to 40 the year before). All of the attacks were carried out in Somalia by the Al-Shabab organization, Al-Qaida’s partner. As in the year before, the number of attacks in Africa constituted slightly more than half of all the suicide attacks perpetrated worldwide during the year.”

They added that the second-most active arena in 2022 was Asia – excluding the Middle East. “Ten suicide attacks were perpetrated there, a sharp decrease from 30 in the previous year. Part of the decline stemmed from the evacuation of American forces from Afghanistan.” In the Middle East, five suicide attacks were carried out in the course of 2022, following three in 2021. That’s compared to 33 suicide attacks in 2020.

The compilers of the study attribute the decrease in the number of attacks and in the number of regions in which they were perpetrated to “the combined result of the weakening of the leadership of the global Jihad organizations in general and the assassination of senior figures in their leadership in particular; this along with a thinning out of Western military forces from combat zones in Africa, South Asia and the Middle East, which apparently affected the scope of volunteers [committing attacks against them].” The number of suicide attacks has fallen to a small percentage of all terrorist attacks, although their lethality remained relatively high.

But it was the authors’ assessment that suicide attacks would continue to be “an effective and lethal pattern of operation for the extremist organizations, which would exploit it against quality targets.” I asked Schweitzer whether their conclusions also apply to the Palestinian arena, after Hamas ceased carrying out such attacks more than a decade ago. He attributed the cessation of suicide attacks in Israel to a combination of problems with capabilities (due to preventive moves by Israel) and a change in the organization’s policy (as suicide terrorism damaged Hamas diplomatically in the West, and also because it was identified with Al-Qaida).

At the same time, Schweitzer has no doubt that in the event of another intifada, the Palestinian organizations would reconsider possibly returning to the use of this weapon, which had a deep and damaging psychological impact in Israel.