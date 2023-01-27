'We Don't Buy It': Netanyahu Meets With Business Execs to Discuss Judicial Overhaul

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Friday with 30 business executives to discuss the government's judicial overhaul in an effort to reassure the business community that the warnings and fears about impending economic damage were unfounded.

The meeting took place at the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv, but it was kept a secret, and journalists were instead sent to Netanyahu ally Shlomi Fogel's residence in Kfar Shmaryahu.

Netanyahu was accompanied by Economy Minister Nir Barkat and Avi Simhon, who is slated to head Israel's National Economic Council.

Israel's Prime Minister meets with leading Israeli business execs at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv, today.

Senior bank executives Samer Haj-Yehia (Chairman of Leumi Bank), Dov Kotler (CEO of Bank Hapoalim) and Uri Levin (CEO of Discount Bank), as well as high-tech businessmen Chemi Peres and Michael Eisenberg, were present at the meeting. Several prominent executives from the insurance and investment industries were also in attendance.

At the meeting, Netanyahu reiterated the stance he took at the press conference on Wednesday, blaming "legal interference," as he put it, for the Israeli economy's woes.

"The fact that 'everything is subject to adjudication' is a barrier to businesses, and does not exist anywhere in the Western world. Everyone who invests in Israel says this, and there are thousands of investors who did not come to Israel precisely because of this. You also know how much legalization hinders your business. Therefore, the legal reform only will help Israel's economy and businesses in Israel," Netanyahu claimed.

In response to skepticism expressed by meeting participants, Netanyahu said that "Minister Levin's reform will fix this and help the economy. The independence of the court will be preserved in a system of checks and balances that exist in all countries. Not only will the reform not harm the economy, it will boost it."

Israel's Discount Bank CEO Uri Levin.

CEO of Israel's Discount Bank, Uri Levin, said that "it is impossible to ignore all the economists who express great concern about the moves, and therefore you must stop immediately and promote changes only with caution and broad support. Maybe we're wrong and you're right, but the price of your mistake could be devastating to democracy and the economy."

Netanyahu listened attentively to the words of those present, who, as mentioned, did not hide their concerns. Kotler informed those in attendance that a withdrawal of deposits had recently been noted in the bank, though not in significant amounts (and not from the high-tech sector).

Israel's Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler, today.

In an attempt to calm things down, Netanyahu agreed to say that he is looking into the prospect of establishing a joint committee for the coalition and the opposition which would operate under the direction of the Israel's president, Isaac Herzog. However, in the meantime, he clarified, the promotion of the reform will continue as planned.

Another senior official who was present at the meeting said: "Everyone expressed concern that the legal coup, in the way it is being done, harms both democracy and social cohesion and will ultimately lead to damage to the economy."

The official responded to Netanyahu's claim that the change will cause a 1-2% increase in GDP by saying: "Well, we're economists. Obviously, that's not the point, because even before the legal revolution, the local economy grew at crazy rates, so obviously we didn't buy it."

According to that senior official, Netanyahu was surprised by the intensity of what was said, and added that "the message conveyed to him was that the government should conduct itself intelligently, and not in a rush that would cause economic damage to the country."