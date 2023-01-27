NATO Officials Tell Herzog There Is Growing Expectation for Israeli Aid to Ukraine

Senior NATO officials asked Israel to increase its aid to Ukraine, President Issac Herzog on Thursday while visiting the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

According to Herzog, while NATO acknowledges Israel's security limitations that prevent it from transferring defensive military equipment to Ukraine, "there's an appreciation of the aid Israel gave this far and a growing expectation for further aid in the future," adding that "there's a great appreciation of what Israel does on the humanitarian level."

During his visit, Herzog met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and became the first Israeli president to meet with the representatives of NATO member states sitting in the North Atlantic Council, the alliance's political decision-making branch.

Remarking on his conversations with NATO officials, Herzog said that the alliance between Russia and Iran was a key point of their discussions. "We all understand" Herzog said "that Iran isn't participating in any negotiations [to return to the nuclear agreement] and is an enemy of Europe."

Earlier this week it was announced that Israeli defense officials will examine a request by American officials to provide Ukraine with mothballed air defense systems. Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel has refrained from sending any military assistance, except for humanitarian aid, to the Ukrainians.

As first reported by Barak Ravid from Israel’s Walla News, Israeli security sources said officials were surprised by the American request, and believe that it is more of a declarative gesture or an attempt to increase Israel’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that Israel’s “policy [on Ukraine] has not changed,” and added that “each request is examined on its merits.” The US Ministry of Defense did not provide a response on the matter.