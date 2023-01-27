Seven Dead, Three Wounded in Jerusalem Synagogue Shooting Attack

Seven Israelis were killed and three were wounded on Friday evening in a shooting attack near a synagogue in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov. The gunman was shot and killed by police.

Police say that after the gunman fired at the worshippers his firearm got jammed or ran out of ammunition, so he tried to get back into his car to flee the scene. Israeli police arrived and he fired at them. The police fired back and killed him.

Open gallery view The scene of the shooting in East Jerusalem, tonight. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

According to Israel Police the gunman arrived at the synagogue just before 8:15 P.M. and waited outside the building. Reports say the gunman was a resident of East Jerusalem.

Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman added that after the shooter fled the scene, he drove his vehicle towards the Beit Hanina neighborhood, and the police began to chase him. The gunman shot at police officers, who fired back.

Later, the gunman abandoned the vehicle, began to flee on foot and was shot dead by the police. The police also said that the gun he used was captured. Police officials estimated this evening that the gunman knew the synagogue and planned the attack in advance.

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told reporters at the scene that "this is a serious and complex attack with a large number of victims." He added that police are searching the area to rule out the possibility that there are more people involved in the attack who are "walking freely."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene and told one of the residents there that "we must arm more and more citizens."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office stated that Netanyahu is receiving rolling updates about the attack and that he intends to convene a security briefing meeting shortly.

The Defense Ministry stated that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is receiving operational updates from the security forces and that he is scheduled shortly to speak with IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi, Shin Bet security service Director Ronen Bar and other security officials.

Hamas' spokesman in Jerusalem, Mohammed Hamada said the group "welcomes the attack which comes as a natural response to the attacks against the Al-Aqsa mosque" and the Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday which saw nine Palestinian killed and 20 others wounded in clashes with Israeli soldiers.

"The Palestinian people will never forget their martyrs," Hamada continued. They will "avenge their deaths when the time and place are ripe," adding that "the Neve Yaakov settlement is a heavy burden on the Palestinians in Jerusalem, and Jerusalem has proven to be a great source of martyrs who rise to avenge the Palestinian people and the Al-Aqsa mosque."

Three of the wounded were taken to the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem including a 70-year-old woman in critical condition, a 20-year-old male in serious condition and a 14-year-old boy in moderate to serious condition.

Seven rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza on Thursday night. Four were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and three fell in open areas. A few more rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip. In response, the IDF attacked targets in Gaza. Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the rocket launches.