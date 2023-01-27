Haaretz - back to home page
'Continue Killing Them': Twitter Deletes Post of Israeli MK Who Said Soldiers Did 'Nice Work' in Fatal Jenin Raid

Almog Cohen said he was referring to terrorists, not those uninvolved in fighting in the post he wrote after ten Palestinians were killed and 20 others were wounded in clashes that ensued an Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday

Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Almog Cohen visits East Jerusalem's A-Tur neighborhood in October.
Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Almog Cohen visits East Jerusalem's A-Tur neighborhood in October.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Twitter deleted on Friday a post by a far-right lawmaker who wrote "Nice and professional work of the combatants in Jenin. Continue killing them," referring to Thursday's raid in Jenin where 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces.

Otzma Yehudit's Almog Cohen said he was suspended from his account for 11 hours. "This is silencing of the worst kind. It's clear to every sensible person that I was referring to damned terrorists and not to the uninvolved [in the fighting]."

Ten Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded in clashes that erupted after the Israeli forces raided a building in Jenin on Thursday to arrest Islamic Jihad members that Sin Bet security service said were planning to carry out an attack on Israelis, including one woman in her 60s. The Palestinian Authority announced it was halting its security coordination with Israel following the raid.

After the clashes, five rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, to which Israel responded by attacking targets in the Hamas-held enclave.
No casualties were reported on either side. The Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday.

Earlier on Friday morning, Cohen wrote on Twitter that he "expects that the reaction to Hamas following the rockets fired at the southern cities will be disproportionate."

