CIA Head in Israel Ahead of Blinken Visit

CIA director William Burns arrived in Israel on Thursday ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to the country on Monday. Burns is expected to meet officials in Jerusalem and Ramallah, according to American sources.

Blinken will arrive in Israel on Monday and travel to the West Bank to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to reiterate the American support of a two-state solution as well as Israel's security, according to U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

Last week, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan visited Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a joint effort to stop the Iranian nuclear program and Iran’s activities in the Middle East, as well as Israel's response to Palestinian’s request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Israel’s occupation, after which the government took several retaliatory measures against the Palestinian Authority.

On Monday, the U.S. and Israel launched what has been described as the most significant joint military exercise between the two countries to date amid increased chatter about next steps concerning Iran given that any attempts at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are dormant, by all accounts.

A senior U.S. defense official told NBC that while the exercise is not oriented specifically around Iran, they would not be surprised if Iran took notice. “The scale of the exercise is relevant to a whole range of scenarios, and Iran may draw certain inferences from that,” the official said. “It’s really meant mostly to kick the tires on our ability to do things at this scale with the Israelis against a whole range of different threats. But, you know, it would not surprise me if Iran sees the scale and the nature of these activities and understands what the two of us are capable of doing.”

