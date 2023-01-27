Haaretz - back to home page
Israel's First Lawmakers Were Adamant About Judicial Independence

The attempt to carry out a 'reform' in the decades-old process of selecting Israel's judges seeks to obliterate the very foundation of the Israeli judiciary

Yechiam Weitz
People are up in arms over the so-called reform being spearheaded by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. Among other points, Levin wants to change the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee and so that the government can control its selection process from start to finish. A similar situation existed in Israel in the past. During the state’s early years, the process of appointing judges was clearly political. The justice minister chose the judges to serve on the magistrate’s and district courts. The appointment of Supreme Court justices was more complicated, but it too was entirely political.

