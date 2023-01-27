At 50, Mili Avital Feels She No Longer Needs to Be Careful: 'No One's Looking, Anyway'

Mili Avital likes things to be exact. She doesn’t call this perfectionism, but rather a meticulous attention to detail. And thus, on a recent Friday, she could be found moving purposefully and thoughtfully through the corridors backstage at Hall 4 at Tel Aviv’s Habima Theater. Every few minutes, as she walked toward the stage, the actor-director remembered yet another thing that could be tweaked in “Next Stop: A Comedy of Misconnections” – the play she created together with fellow Israeli actors Noga Milstein and Ben Perry.