At 50, Mili Avital Feels She No Longer Needs to Be Careful: 'No One's Looking, Anyway'
Mili Avital has done Hollywood and American TV for decades, happily stayed home to raise kids and is now in town directing a play, originally staged in New York, about the often amusing differences between Israeli and American cultures. Plus, after a long hiatus from acting, she's got a new gig
Mili Avital likes things to be exact. She doesn’t call this perfectionism, but rather a meticulous attention to detail. And thus, on a recent Friday, she could be found moving purposefully and thoughtfully through the corridors backstage at Hall 4 at Tel Aviv’s Habima Theater. Every few minutes, as she walked toward the stage, the actor-director remembered yet another thing that could be tweaked in “Next Stop: A Comedy of Misconnections” – the play she created together with fellow Israeli actors Noga Milstein and Ben Perry.
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.