Former Shin Bet Head Slams Judicial Overhaul, Calls to 'Shut Down' Israel

The former head of Israel's Shin Bet security service has called to "shut down the country" in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform, in a rare op-ed published on an Israeli news site on Thursday.

According to Yuval Diskin's op-ed, which appeared on the Ynet news site, it is critical to strike at this moment to protest the immense harm being done to Israeli democracy by the new government, namely the plan to weaken the independence of the judicial system, which would be "disastrous" if passed.

Diskin directed the Israeli Shin Bet Internal Security Service between 2005 and 2011 and was appointed by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon. He also served under Prime Ministers Ehud Olmert and Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the piece, he argues that, "a true and strong democracy is our strongest weapon in our tough Middle Eastern neighborhood..because it constitutes the difference between us and the countries that surround us. "

Diskin goes on to say that while protests are important, strikes are the right way forward.

Only by "shutting down the country" will it be possible to show the "majority that the minority is the one carrying the county's financial burden in high-tech, medicine, law and academia," he says. Strikes matter because "it is impossible to run a country with only half the people," he added.

Diskin's piece is unusual since former heads of the Israeli security establishment rarely speak out in reaction to political events.

Indeed, based on data from the Central Bureau of Statistics and Finance Ministry, the financial daily Calcalist reported that secular Israelis pay nine times more in income tax and six times more in overall tax than their ultra-Orthodox counterparts.

Diskin's statements join other forms of protests from different Israeli sectors including withdrawing of company funds by Israeli high-tech companies and statements by former governors of the Bank of Israel, warning against a credit downgrade in response to the reforms.