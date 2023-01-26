Police made arrests in Lod on Thursday on orders from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, even though by law, ministers aren’t supposed to give orders in the field.

Ben-Gvir issued the order due to pressure from Lod residents over several shooting incidents that took place following his visit to the city Wednesday evening. After 15 suspects were arrested, he also announced the arrests on Twitter even before police put out an official press statement.

But contrary to what Ben-Gvir said in his tweet, a police source said that none of the people arrested were suspects in Wednesday night’s shooting incidents.

Ben-Gvir deemed his surprise visit to Lod Wednesday evening together with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai an “emergency visit.” Yet there have been no out-of-the-ordinary incidents in the city recently; in Lod, shooting incidents are a routine occurrence.

A few hours after he left, however, a series of shooting incidents took place in which hails of bullets were fired. And by early the next morning, many Lod residents had sent direct messages to him demanding that the police take action.

In response, Ben-Gvir released an audio recording criticizing the residents for the volume of direct messages they sent. “There’s no reason to send me 200 messages,” he said. “It simply hurts me that instead of being able to give the proper orders to the police commissioner, I’m busy answering you.”

“I have no doubt that what they did overnight was done to make it clear to me that they are the masters here,” he added. “I’ve referred this to the commissioner and requested unequivocal action. I’m not a magician, things won’t happen in a day. I’m doing whatever I can so that such things will stop.”

In that recording, he said he visited the city “to give orders about policy.” But in the end, he also demanded that the police make arrests in Lod.

Ordering the police commissioner to take specific operational steps would probably violate even the amended Police Ordinance that Ben-Gvir himself submitted to the Knesset and got passed into law last month. That law only authorizes the minister to determine “police policies and the general principles governing their activity, including priorities, work plans, general instructions,” and to “supervise and oversee the police’s activity and their level of preparedness.”

The main fear voiced by the amendment’s opponents was that Ben-Gvir would in fact give operational orders to the police commissioner and the latter would carry them out. But the provisions of Ben-Gvir’s bill that would have made the commissioner subordinate to the minister and the cabinet were ultimately split off from the rest and haven’t yet been approved by the Knesset.

Following the arrests in Lod, Ben-Gvir announced them and even posted a picture of several suspects lying face down on the ground with police standing over them. “After several shooting incidents overnight, police conducted a swift arrest operation this morning to catch the criminals,” the statement put out by his office said.

About half an hour later, police released their own statement announcing the arrest of 15 people suspected in “shooting incidents in Lod,” but that statement did not refer specifically to Wednesday night’s incidents.

Open gallery view Israeli police operating in Lod on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Credit: Ilan Assayag

“Israel has an elected government,” Ben-Gvir’s office said when asked for comment. “It has a national security minister, and he was elected specifically to implement an aggressive policy against lawbreakers who shoot not only at Jews, but also at Arabs. Minister Ben-Gvir’s job is to restore security to Israel’s streets, and the minister is determined to do so.”