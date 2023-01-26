Senior Israeli Officer: High Number of Deaths in Jenin Raid Do Not Represent Policy Shift

The Israeli army entered the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday morning in order to apprehend suspects affiliated with Islamic Jihad, a senior army official told Haaretz, adding that the soldiers were forced to use anti-tank missiles after the suspects barricaded themselves in a home.

The official said that the high number of casualties in the clashes in the Jenin refugee camp - which currently stands at nine dead and about twenty wounded - is due to the "threat level against troops," and not due to a change in policy.

The suspects were previously involved in planning and executing shooting attacks on Israeli targets, he said.

According to the official, the level of force used was proportionate and if the soldiers had thought there was a need for air power, they would have used that.

During the activity, which lasted three hours, "there were disturbances of hundreds and at times of thousands" of Palestinian residents in the camp, and that the security forces fired anti-tank missiles at the house where the suspects were hiding due to a barrage of gunfire from inside, along with explosive devices thrown in the direction of the soldiers.

The senior official referred to reports that a 60-year-old Palestinian woman was killed during the clashes. According to him, a preliminary investigation shows that the forces only acted against armed militants and not against innocent civilians.

He added that "it is possible that the same woman was shot by Palestinian gunmen, but we do not currently have all the information to determine this unequivocally."

The deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, referred to Thursday's events in Jenin and said that "the occupation will pay a price for the massacre it committed." al-Arouri, who is responsible for the West Bank sector in Hamas, called on the resistance forces in the West Bank to "respond and strive for contact all over the West Bank and the Green Line areas."

The security establishment usually tries to avoid making arrests in the center of the refugee camp in order to reduce as much as possible the number of casualties, but this morning it was decided to act deep inside the camp anyway due to the level of the threat.

Security officials say that this led to the massive exchange of gunfire this morning.

The IDF is currently preparing for a possible response from the Gaza Strip following the clashes in Jenin and is examining the reinforcement of the Iron Dome system.

The senior officer said that the security establishment "is prepared for any scenario and there is no doubt that this may affect the southern arena as well."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will later have a security briefing following the clashes.