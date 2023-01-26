The Gas Europe Wants to Buy From Iraq Is Going Up in Smoke

Protests erupted at the beginning of the week in Baghdad. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the central bank overlooking the Tigris River and demanded the government funnel dollars into the market.

A few people were arrested, the central bank commissioner was fired and the prime minister told the people that from now on every person wishing to go abroad could receive $5,000.

The problem is that the dollar rate spiked by about 10 percent to 1,660 dinars per dollar in recent weeks. People have had difficulty withdrawing dollars.

The reason for this lies thousands of kilometers west, in the coffers of the American Federal Bank in New York, where Iraq’s foreign currency remainder of some $4 billion is deposited.

Iraq is not short of money, it appears. The rise in world oil prices funneled considerable income to the state budget and a surplus of some $40 billion compared to $4 billion last year.

But the United States last November demanded the government implement a tight supervision on the dollar accounts carried out in Iraq’s banks.

According to backed suspicions, huge amounts of money, sometimes around $100 million a day, passed from those banks to Iran. Smugglers and foreign currency traders used to buy dollars from those banks, pack them in suitcases and take them through illegal passes to Iran after the Iranian rial plummeted more than 30 percent since the anti-regime demonstrations began last September.

Another dollar route goes through Iraqi importers, who submit fake invoices to the government for dollar allocations at the official price, allegedly for import, but the merchandise never arrived and the allocated dollars crossed the border to Iran.

Open gallery view The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on January 18, 2023. Credit: ANGELA WEISS - AFP

The third route is through numerous accounts held by the Shi’ite militias and pro-Iranian parties in Iraqi banks, where supervision and oversight don’t exist.

The American Federal Bank notified Iraq it would decrease the dollar transfers to the central bank in Iraq until the new supervision system is put into place.

Under the new system every dollar transaction must be registered online and be accessible to the federal bank’s supervision. Some banks have introduced the new system but implementing it takes time, while other banks have made it clear they would not use the system.

Sanctions have already been imposed on some of them, denying them dollar transfers from the federal bank.

The immediate result is a dollar shortage in the Iraqi market, which makes it difficult not only for people who want to travel, but mainly for importers who can’t get dollars for official prices. They are then forced to buy foreign currency in the expensive free market and raise consumer prices, and consumer already feel the price hikes.

And when prices rise, the protest spills into the streets.

The American policy places Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, who was elected after a year of political disagreements and clashes following the October 2021 general election, in a double bind.

He understands he cannot evade the tight supervision if he wants to ensure the flow of dollars that belong to Iraq. At the same time he is under great Iranian pressure not to obey instructions and enable Iran to continue enjoying Iraq’s banking services.

Open gallery view German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in January 2023. They spoke of the possibility of Iraq selling gas to Germany. Credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ - AFP

Sharp criticism is rising from the streets and the media over Iraq’s turning into Iran’s bank and the high price its citizens are paying for this. But at the same time Iran is providing Iraq with 40 percent of its energy needs, mainly gas and electricity.

Here lies one part of the Iraqi paradox. While the United States is demanding it operate a transparent oversight program on its dollar deals to prevent a violation of the sanctions on Iran, Iraq is exempt from those sanctions so that it can buy from Iran the gas and electricity it requires.

The other part of the paradox is that the state that holds a fifth of the world's oil reserves is burning huge amounts of gas - some 17 cubic meters last year - because it has no facilities to liquify gas.

This amount can provide electricity to more than three million homes a year, which currently suffer in many regions of the state from multiple power outages during the day.

Iraq has signed the UN initiative calling to stop burning gas completely by 2030 and recently the Iraqi oil minister ordered to expand gas production along with oil production.

The Iraqi prime minister held talks last week with his German colleague about the possibility of Iraq’s selling gas to Germany in exchange for German investments in developing gas fields and liquifying facilities. Meanwhile, the gas is burning and sending up thick smoke.

Iraq appears to be on the way to improve its economy due to its considerable oil revenues and relative political stability after a long period of demonstrations and protests, government changes and violent clashes in the streets.

But appointing an agreed president and parliament chairman alongside forming a government are not enough to ensure a solution to some of the acute problems threatening this country.

Its total debt is some $70 billion, consisting of about 35 percent of GDP, so Iraq can cover it from the financial reserve it has accumulated.

But it prefers to continue taking loans given to it in the past at a very low interest and using the “new” money, as it calls it, for development and investments. That’s the official explanation for the debt-returning issue.

Open gallery view A man counts U.S. dollars at a currency exchange shop in Baghdad in January 2023. Credit: Ahmed Saad/ REUTERS

But now it seems that issues like rehabilitation and development and improving health and education services will continue to be short-funded because Iraq is a horrifically corrupt state despite the efforts of former prime ministers to fight it.

Billions of dollars were stolen from the state’s accounts, contractors were paid a fortune for projects they didn’t carry out, some 12 million people are employed in cabinet ministries and government companies whose cost is 40 percent of the state’s budget, with no real oversight over their performance and necessity.

Unemployment is more than 14 percent and almost double among young people.

The prime minister promised to hold elections within a year after a new election law is passed, so his term may be shortened considerably and his economic promises could end up buried in the same drawers as his predecessors’ promises.

In two months Iraq will mark the 20th anniversary of its occupation by the United States and the decline of Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The administration of George Bush Jr, who initiated that war, believed Iraq could finance the war, the American forces’ presence in Iraq and the costly rehabilitation process with change to spare for the American oil companies and contractors.

Most of this forecast proved wrong. The American taxpayers paid for most of them and Iran received diplomatic and political capital by turning Iraq into its satellite.

Maybe now, following the shake up caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the European chase after gas, Iraq can start to fit in with the world economy.