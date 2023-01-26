Four Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army Near Jenin, Health Ministry Reports

Four Palestinians were shot and killed during a clash with the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Jenin, the local health ministry reported on Thursday, though Israeli sources say the death toll is closer to nine.

Initially, Palestinians reported that one man - later identified as 24-year-old Sayeb Azriqi - was seriously wounded and taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Within an hour, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that at least four people were killed in the incident, and at least 13 others were transferred to a local hospital - among them three in serious condition.

Video showing injured Palestinians in a Jenin hospital, following the use of tear gas by the Israeli army.

Mai al-Kaila, the Palestinian Health Minister, also claimed that tear gas was fired into a Jenin hospital, causing some smoke-related injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinians said the Israeli army had entered the Jenin refugee camp in a commercial truck, and violent clashes erupted shortly after. Witnesses say the incident took place at a building that was used as a meeting place for locals. Those same witnesses also reported that the army entered the area with bulldozers, and heavy gunfire ensued.

Armed militants affiliated with the Jenin Brigade, a loose affiliation of militants from several organizations in the West Bank, said that they had opened fire at Israeli soldiers, both with gunfire and improvised explosives.

The Palestinian Health Minister classified the situation in the refugee camp as "dire," adding that there are a number of wounded Palestinians who have yet to receive treatment from emergency services since the Israeli army blocked their access to the scene.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident, calling on the international community and the United States to "intervene immediately" against what they called the "Israeli killing machine."

The Palestinian President's Office condemned the incident as "a massacre from the Israeli occupation government, in the shadow of international silence."

A video showing an apparent Israeli army drone being downed over Jenin.

In addition to the exchange of gunfire, there are reports of an Israeli drone that was downed in the area.

The Israeli army confirmed the reports of soldiers in the refugee camp, adding that forces had entered the area following intelligence reports about a terror suspect hiding in the area.

Following the violent clash in the northern West Bank, the Israeli army's Southern Command is preparing for a scenario in which Hamas, Islamic Jihad or both will fire rockets from the Gaza Strip.

The activity in the refugee camp in Jenin comes a day after a 20-year-old Palestinian from the refugee camp was shot dead after attempting to carry out a stabbing attack of an Israeli soldier by the northern West Bank settlement of Kedumim.

Thursday's incident brings the number of Palestinians killed this year to 21. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2004, according to the Israeli rights group B'Tselem.

Israel says most of the dead were militants, but youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.