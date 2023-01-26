Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Says No Conflict of Interest in His Judicial Reforms

"I am following the exact terms of my conflict of interest deal" Netanyahu said, but the 2020 deal prevents him from making judicial appointments, or getting involved in legislative matters that may impact his ongoing trial

Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he holds a news conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Wednesday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he holds a news conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Wednesday.Credit: RONEN ZVULUN /AP
Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he was not prevented from presiding over his government's judicial overhaul despite the conflict of interest deal he signed in 2020.

"I am following the exact terms of my conflict of interest deal," Netanyahu said, "and following the advice of legal experts and lawyers."

The deal states that Netanyahu has conflicts of interest concerning appointments in the law enforcement system, given his trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. This means Netanyahu is barred from making judicial appointments, or getting involved in legislative matters that may impact his ongoing trial. Netanyahu signed the arrangement three years ago when then-attorney general Avichai Mandelblit drew up the arrangement to prevent Netanyahu from being declared unfit for office.

The deal also specifies that Netanyahu is "prevented from any involvement with the Judicial Selection Committee, or any affairs relating to High Court and Jerusalem District Court judges."

Yet, the Netanyahu government's judicial overhaul plan proposes to change the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, including removing the veto powers of judges over judicial appointments and adding two public representatives selected by the Justice Minister to the committee. This means that the ruling coalition has sway over judicial appointments and which judges will preside over Netanyahu's trial.

The conflict of interest deal also states that Netanyahu is prevented from "being involved in appointments and appointment processes of any legal advisers to government, the police and the justice ministry that are involved in his trial or have or ability to impact his trial proceedings, and prevented from engaging in matters related to their professional function or standing."

Yet, as Haaretz revealed this week, according to the four phase plan to trample the judiciary, Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin intend to split the attorney general role into different functions. In light of Netanyahu's ongoing trial, this specific phase of the plan was presented in closed meetings with government ministers.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara denied reports that she was holding discussions about possibly declaring Netanyahu unfit for office due to his conflict of interests, but said she would - depending on the progress of the judicial reforms.

She also said that any conflict of interest arrangement should be discussed with the legal adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shlomit Barnea-Farago, and that she could advise Netanyahu on the issue as well.

To date, Netanyahu has not consulted the attorney general nor anyone at the Justice Ministry regarding the conflict of interest deal.

