Netanyahu Didn’t Orchestrate the Jenin Raid, but He May Still Benefit From It

It’s best to take the security establishment’s statements that the Palestinian squad from the West Bank town of Jenin was a “ticking bomb” with a grain of salt.

The operation carried out Thursday morning in the Jenin refugee camp by the Israel Defense Forces, the Yamam police anti-terrorism unit and the Shin Bet security service targeted a dangerous and violent group of Palestinian militants. Some of those who were killed in the incident had been involved in shooting attacks on the IDF in the past. Recently they had apparently begun to plan more ambitious terrorist attacks, using explosive devices.

But a “ticking bomb” of the kind that we remember from back during the second intifada is a rather elastic term, the contours of which are stretched at the will of the user. In this case, it doesn’t necessarily mean that an attack was thwarted just before the perpetrators set out. So far, no solid evidence has been presented of that.

The operation was approved at all the required levels up to the head of Central Command, with the IDF chief of staff briefed in advance. The squad in Jenin included several members of the military wing of Islamic Jihad, some of whom are also apparently connected to the local network known as Sons of the Camp – the counterpart of the Lion’s Den in Nablus.

The Shin Bet knew that a number of armed militants who were linked to preparations for attacks were in a building in the city on Thursday morning. In view of a chance to arrest them, the start of the operation was authorized for an unusual time, 7 A.M. Currently almost every incursion by Israeli forces into the Jenin refugee camp by Israeli forces is met by heavy fire.

An operation in broad daylight heightens such a risk. And because as a practical matter, the Palestinian Authority is not in control of the Jenin refugee camp, the option of asking the Palestinian security forces to detain the suspects – as sometimes happens in some West Bank cities – was not considered.

Open gallery view Clashes in Jenin on Thursday. Credit: ZAIN JAAFAR - AFP

When the Yamam unit approached the house where the wanted men were located, an exchange of fire broke out in which a number of Palestinians were killed, including two armed men who had tried to escape. From that point on, things got complicated.

The police officers found themselves dealing with a firefight with dozens of armed militants, while in the meantime other Palestinians streamed into the area and attacked the IDF troops on the outer perimeter with weapons fire. Improvised barricades were erected in the camp's streets to disrupt the movement of the Israeli forces. Hundreds of local residents threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers and the police.

The Israeli forces left the camp after three hours without sustaining casualties. They left nine Palestinian fatalities in their wake, most of whom were active in the Palestinian organizations – in addition to dozens of wounded.

The Israeli incursion into the Jenin camp took place after a relatively restrained week in the West Bank in the context of recent months. But even now there are attempts to perpetrate attacks, such as the incident on Wednesday when a Hamas militant tried to stab a Golani Brigade soldier at the checkpoint adjacent to the settlement of Kedumim, before the assailant was shot and killed.

Because conspiracy theories will be floated, it’s worth noting this at the outset: The people at operational levels who planned the incursion weren't out to spark a conflagration in the territories to divert the public and media discourse from the protests over changes to the judiciary that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pursuing. In practice, however, that might be the final result because of the longtime connection between the Gaza Strip and what happens in Jenin.

Because Jenin is territory where Islamic Jihad is relatively strong, immediately after the incident, as in previous cases in which Jihad militants in the city had been killed, Israeli intelligence warned about a revenge attack by the organization’s members in Gaza. We need to recall that this was almost how the most recent confrontation with Israel in the Gaza Strip – Operation Breaking Dawn – began in August 2022.

Open gallery view Iron Dome intercepts rocket during Operation Dawn, August. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The IDF had arrested a ranking Islamic Jihad figure in Jenin in what was described as a humiliating action. The organization prepared for a revenge attack, and ultimately Israel struck first by assassinating another top Jihad figure in Gaza. The result was three days of fighting in which rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli border communities and at the center of the country.

But the fact that this is how things played out doesn’t mean that Netanyahu can’t exploit them now for his benefit. A period of security tension that is also liable to involve the center of the country would be an excellent diversion from the widening public protest against his policy toward the judiciary.

Thursday morning began with a series of announcements by large Israeli-owned investment funds about their diversion of investments out of the country, against the backdrop of opposition to the judicial overhaul. This Saturday night, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to attend a fourth weekly protest in Tel Aviv. If the discourse over the weekend can be returned to the evilness of our enemies, along the way accusing the leftists of dealing with trivialities while the Arabs are attacking, that would be an opportunity Likud would not permit itself to pass up.

Open gallery view Demonstration in Tel Aviv against the plan to weaken the judicial system on Saturday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

And here’s where a problem arises. During most of his years at the helm, as has been noted in this column, Netanyahu pursued a cautious and responsible security policy. He rarely risked steps that were not necessary, and he was very conscious of the danger of becoming entangled in actions that could cost the lives of a large number of soldiers.

But if there's one thing we’ve learned in the few weeks since his return to power, it’s that Netanyahu's is a government that lies like it breathes. That's not a good point of departure to persuade citizens, half of whom voted against it, of the purity of its intentions at a time when the air is saturated with gasoline fumes and the government is in the driver's seat when it comes to security.

Here the heads of the security establishment again have a critical task: maintaining a statesmanlike and professional line. That’s true in the backrooms and in what’s said in consultations with the political decision-makers. It's also true when it comes to the accuracy required of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and the Shin Bet in their statements to the media.

As for the credibility of the police spokespeople, who of late have been operating as a clearly political and flattering extension of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, there's nothing to ramp up expectations over.

Open gallery view Ben-Gvir at a press conference in Jerusalem, Tuesday Credit: אמיל סלמן

And speaking of Ben-Gvir, it’s worth examining the degree of influence that the new minister wields over time over the conduct of Yamam and the Border Police, which report to him in the field.

The outgoing and incoming IDF chiefs of staff can talk as much as they wish about a unified chain of command and pledge that only the army commander sets open-fire rules. On the ground, however, the utterances of the responsible minister carry weight, and he's demanding that the police officers produce more and more bodies of terrorists and isn't terribly upset if some elderly Palestinian woman happens to get caught in the crossfire.

For his part, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant paid a private visit to the United States on the eve of the operation. His bureau, which issued statements about his participation in security situation appraisals on Thursday afternoon, somehow forgot to inform the public that it was taking place from some distance. While the new Netanyahu government has been coping with its first security crisis, the acting defense minister is Eli Cohen, who only a month ago was upgraded to foreign minister.

But Gallant can take consolation at least from the fact that the task was not assigned to his new rival, Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry.