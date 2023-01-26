Major Start-up Moves Money Out of Israel Following Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul Plan

Only days after two former governors of the Bank of Israel warned that government efforts to weaken the judiciary would deter investment and damage the country’s economy, the head of one of Israel’s most successful startups announced that she planned to move all of her company’s funds abroad.

In a statement on Twitter on Thursday, Eynat Guez, CEO of cloud-based payroll platform Papaya Global, announced that “following Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s statements that he is determined to pass reforms that will harm democracy and the economy, we made a business decision at Papaya Global to withdraw all of the company's funds from Israel.”

“In the emerging reform, there is no certainty that we can conduct international economic activity from Israel,” she declared, calling the move “a painful but necessary business step.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition has said that it intends to enact legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by a very slim majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians.

Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

In response, opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of “leading us to an economic disaster,” noting that Papaya Global was valued at $3.7 billion and employed 500 people in Israel.

Papaya Global, which deals in the field of hiring employees worldwide, has raised about 440 million dollars according to PitchBook, since its establishment in 2016. In its September 2021 fundraising, Papaya Global received a value of 3.7 billion dollars.

Among the investors in the company is the American fund Insight Partners, which this week published an unusual post on LinkedIn in which it said it supports the protest measures of its portfolio companies against the government's measures.

In an interview this week with TheMarker, Guez warned that “foreign investors ave invested tens of billions of dollars in Israeli high-tech. If they take out the money overnight because the regime here has changed and transfer it to foreign banks, a real crisis will arise here - a currency collapse, a downgrade and more.”

“The danger is real. Investors need to protect their money, even if it has already been invested. Just as happened with the money that came out of Russia. In the world of risk management, harming Israeli democracy could take a heavy toll on Israeli high-tech, and the economy as a whole."

In a joint op-ed published in Yediot Aharonot earlier this week, former Bank of Israel Governors Karnit Flug and Jacob Frenkel warned that Levin’s plan “could deal a severe blow to Israel's economy and its citizens” and “lead to a decrease in the willingness of foreign investors to invest in Israel.”

They also called attention to recent comments by Maxim Rybnikov, director of sovereign ratings at the Standard & Poor’s credit ratings agency, who earlier this month told the Calcalist Israeli business daily that the government’s plans to weaken state institutions could jeopardize Israel’s credit rating. This, in turn, could deter investment in the country.

In an open letter published last month, over one hundred senior hi-tech industry officials cautioned against the consequences of “harming the court’s status, as well as harming the rights of minorities based on religion, race, gender or sexual orientation,” asserting that such moves would “constitute a real existential threat to the glorious high-tech industry that has been built in Israel with great effort over the past three decades.”

And on Tuesday, employees at several Israeli high-tech companies and startups demonstrated against the government's plan near the Sarona complex in Tel Aviv.

During a one hour "warning strike" the demonstrators blocked the central Kaplan Street despite police threats to make arrests. They lifted Israeli flags and banners, many reading "There's no high-tech without democracy.”

The hi-tech workers' protest headquarters issued a statement saying that the "coup d'état", in their words, is "the greatest danger to Israeli hi-tech. Without independent courts, there will be no innovation, no creativity, no investors, and no international companies that to this day have chosen to open development centers here.”

Guez is a prominent figure in the protest movement and addressed the massive anti-government rally in Tel Aviv last weekend.

Addressing such criticisms during Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu countered that the State of Israel had just raised $2 billion from international institutional investors in a bond offering, for which he said demand exceeded $10 billion.

“The markets have confidence in us because they know that our economic policy will continue to foster free markets, initiatives and the liberalization of the economy,” he said.