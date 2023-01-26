Israeli Court Rules in Favor of Building Ritual Jewish Bath in Secular Town

The Central District Court in Lod ruled on Tuesday that the Brenner Regional Council must build a mikveh - a Jewish ritual bath - on Moshav Beit Elazari, following a petition filed by 220 of the 935 residents.

In his ruling, the judge referred to the council’s rejection of residents’ request to build the mikveh as unreasonable in the extreme to the extent that it justifies judicial intervention.

“The council’s obligation to build a mikveh is limited and defined first of all by the existence of a public need in fulfilling the right to human dignity and liberty,” wrote Judge Rami Amir in his ruling. “A public need to fulfill religious freedom exists when it comes to minority groups too. After all, this is the essence of democracy: The decision of the majority while preserving the rights of the minority.”

The Brenner Regional Council near the city of Rehovot is one of only two regional councils in the country with a Jewish population and no ritual baths. To provide such services to its residents, the council relies on mikvehs in nearby communities.

The issue of building a mikveh at Beit Elazari was first raised in 2003, when the moshav's management committee was asked to approve the allocation of a plot of land to build the ritual bath – but the matter was never advanced. In December 2018, 55 women who lived on the moshav asked regional council head Doron Shidlov to build the mikveh as part of the project to expand the synagogue in the community. Shidlov did not reply to the request, but the issue was brought before the moshav’s local council, which decided against building the mikveh in February 2019.

Residents have made a number of efforts since then, including going to court – but to no avail. In March 2021, the residents once again made a request to the council for a decision. In July 2022, in a vote of 10 to 5, the council voted against the construction of the mikveh.

The petition submitted to the District Court by three attorneys on behalf of the residents claimed a violation of religious freedom, which is a constitutional right recognized in judicial precedent as part of the right to human dignity. A number of the petitioners testified they had an essential need for a mikveh for ritual purity inside the moshav. The residents said: “Establishing a mikveh will not harm the secular nature of the moshav. And in any case, we live in a pluralistic country, and different communities have the right to fulfill their freedoms.”

In response, the council argued that it was not ignoring the legitimate desires of a minority group in the moshav for a ritual bath, but that women interested in using one had a reasonable alternative close by, and that the moshav has a legitimate desire to preserve its secular character.

In his ruling to accept the resident's petition and allow for the mikveh to be built, Judge Amir wrote that "The right to freedom of religion and worship is not limited to the context of immersing in a mikveh only for the halakhic obligation of immersion for married women in their fertile years on specific days of the month. It even applies to women and men who want to immerse according to their customs and beliefs. This also includes unmarried women who live in the moshav and are interested in immersing. Secular, traditional and believing women immerse and not just religious women, and even men who live in the moshav who want to immerse in mikveh.”

“In order to allow the fulfillment of the constitutional right to freedom of religion and worship concerning the immersion in a mikveh – we must allow its fulfillment inside the regional council and at a reasonable distance,” wrote the judge. This is even more important when in order to fulfill the mitzvah in its proper time on the eve of the Sabbath or Jewish holidays those women interested must hike the long distance of about four kilometers through desolate fields and dark roads, said Amir.

The judge also ruled the building of a mikveh does not harm the nonreligious nature of the moshav, as the council had claimed. A differentiation must be made between the right of the individual to freedom of religion and worship and the obligation of the local administrative authority to enable and guarantee it. “This is not a very few people, but a large community of about 26 percent of the residents of the moshav, men and women, who are interested in fulfilling their fundamental constitutional right. This is a true public need,” wrote the judge.