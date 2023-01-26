Israel Arrests Dozens of Palestinians Duped Into Working for Hamas

Israeli security forces arrested dozens of Palestinians in the West Bank on Wednesday on suspicion of being hired operatives by Hamas, most of them unknowingly.

The Shin Bet said it would deny entry to Israel to some 230 Gaza Strip residents due to their family relations to the arrested individuals.

The Shin Bet said in a statement that Hamas in the Gaza Strip had recruited the operatives to carry out terror attacks. Hamas concealed its activity by recruiting youngsters to work for alleged business companies for wages. Hamas asked the suspects to move funds intended to buy weapons and packaged munitions throughout the West Bank. In many cases the suspects were not aware that they were serving Hamas.

Charges were filed against some of the activists, who had allegedly been in touch with Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip and are suspected of carrying out security offenses, such as trading in weapons and munitions.

Open gallery view Members of Israeli security forces close-off the area of a reported stabbing attack northwest of Ramallah last Saturday. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

One of the activists arrested in the joint Shin Bet, army and police operation, Salam Zid, 27, of the Jalazone refugee camp, took an offer to work for a Turkish courier company in the West Bank. The Shin Bet said he was allegedly asked to take sums of money, amounting to thousands of dollars, to and from West Bank locations such as Bethlehem, Ramallah and Hebron, without knowing the funds were intended for Hamas.

Zid was also allegedly asked to buy weapons, including three M-16 rifles, an M4 rifle, two revolvers and ammunition, the Shin Bet said.

According to the charge sheet, a few weeks after Zid had allegedly bought the weapons they were used in a drive-by shooting attack at Israeli cars traveling on Route 60 near Hawara village. The other suspects recruited by Hamas are suspected of following a similar process.