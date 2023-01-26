How Far Will Liberal Tel Aviv Go in Resisting Israel's Far-right Government?

It was unlike any other protest in recent years: Young executives came out of their well-appointed offices, gathering in the shadow of Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Towers to hold signs declaring “No democracy, no high-tech.” They warned that the draconian judicial changes being pushed by Israel’s right-wing governing coalition could spell doom for Startup Nation.

Tuesday’s protest followed two massive Saturday night demonstrations that drew more than 100,000 to the central squares and streets of Tel Aviv – transforming a city known for its beaches, café life, high-tech hustle and nonstop nightlife into the nexus of political activity.

The coastal city, Israel’s second largest, stands at the forefront of efforts by liberal-majority municipalities to resist any imposition of policies by the right-wing and religious government that collide with progressive and universal values, threaten the rights of minority groups or impose religious practice on secular populations.

The first shots in this battle were fired even before the government was officially formed in early December, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached an agreement to hand responsibility for externally run education programs in schools to the Noam party’s anti-LGBTQ leader, Avi Maoz. As deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Maoz is now responsible for the budget that funds nonprofits and private groups seeking to run programs in schools.

Almost immediately, the head of Tel Aviv’s Education Department, Shirley Rimon Bracha, shot off a letter to school principals, warning of “extremist, one-sided political intervention in the school material.” She vowed that “if in the future none of the outside programs will be suitable to the spirit of our city, we will continue to fund different programs from our own budget and will not leave you dependent on any new system or the state budget.”

Rimon Bracha is no stranger to skirmishes with the state. When her municipality sent out posters with maps featuring the Green Line showing Israel’s pre-1967 borders, the Education Ministry said they couldn’t be hung – and Tel Aviv refused to comply.

But handing over such a significant budget outlay to an extremist like Maoz was on a entirely different level, she says. “I wanted to reassure the school principals that we will fund the programs that they want, even if the national government won’t.”

Open gallery view High-tech sector workers demonstrating against the proposed judicial changes, in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS

Neighboring municipalities – Ramat Gan and Ramat Hasharon – soon made similar announcements, and eventually more than 150 other councils joined in. But it was Tel Aviv that led the charge.

This hardly represents a new role for Tel Aviv, notes Eytan Schwartz, who until recently served as director of communications for the city.

“Tel Aviv has always seen its role as symbolizing a bastion of Israeli democracy, and the humanistic and universal values of the founding fathers and mothers,” he says. “The story of a national government setting forward policies and a large city responding in its own way is not unique for Tel Aviv: It’s pretty much the story of cities in the 21st century,” Schwartz adds.

He points to the municipally funded programs to teach democracy in schools, and similar initiatives “that just don’t exist on a national level” doing their best to “guarantee artistic expression, freedom of speech and minority representation,” and resisting any national efforts to squelch it.

In 2019, the city initiated a program of free public transportation on Shabbat – a program that has since been expanded and adopted by adjacent cities.

Tel Aviv was also the first Israeli city to found and fully fund a community center for the LGBTQ community. And in the face of the obstacles to civil marriage on a national level, it created a system of municipal benefits for couples unable or unwilling to marry under the Orthodox-run Chief Rabbinate, creating a local “certificate of couplehood” that LGBTQ couples could take advantage of. This followed in the footsteps of San Francisco, which made a similar move before state and national government recognized gay marriage.

Schwartz believes that Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, his old boss and the driving force behind these initiatives, is particularly well-placed to lead the charge against the new government’s imposition of unacceptable policies – particularly those that impact municipal life.

“Anyone who has known Huldai over the past 25 years knows he’s probably the only politician in Israel who has both the stamina and the experience to [stand up to] a central government that’s going too far. He’s shown that in the past.”

Open gallery view Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. Experience of confronting national governments that are going too far. Credit: Eyal Toueg

The city’s advantage

Tel Aviv’s role isn’t unique in the world. During President Donald Trump’s term, Democrat-run U.S. cities stood up to national dictates in multiple ways. The most prominent example was the “sanctuary cities” that refused to enforce draconian measures against illegal immigrants and asylum seekers ordered by the White House. To a lesser extent, some European cities served as bastions of progressive policies as national governments leaned conservative.

However, because of the way Israel’s government is structured, the ability of local councils to buck national authority is highly limited – even in Tel Aviv.

The amount of power the federal government has over municipalities in Israel is unusually high, notes Dr. Ariel Finkelstein, an expert on local government at the Israel Democracy Institute.

In Israel, there are no municipal police forces; all police activity is coordinated nationally. The state determines housing policy, and no local initiative can go forward without the national government signing off on it. School curricula are determined by the Education Ministry, while public transportation is also a national, not a local, responsibility.

But the critical factor is the extent to which cities and towns are heavily financially dependent on the national government. While they collect property taxes from their residents, the state determines the rate of taxation – and has the power to freeze it. Furthermore, cities cannot take loans for long-term infrastructure projects or anything else without permission from the state. In nearly all cases, the vast majority of municipal budgets comes from the federal government.

Open gallery view Israelis protesting in Tel Aviv earlier this month against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's extremist new government. Credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS

“The independence of Israeli municipalities is the polar opposite of the United States; Europe is somewhere in the middle,” Finkelstein says. “But our situation, in which municipalities can’t even decide how much tax they can take, and the prime minister being able to freeze property taxes if he wants to – that’s almost unheard of.”

This power and budget imbalance has historic roots. The British wanted the locals to have as limited autonomy as possible during the Mandate era (1917-1948), so the Israel Municipalities Ordinance Law they imposed was highly restrictive, according to Noah Efron, a history professor at Bar-Ilan University, Ramat Gan, and former Tel Aviv councilman. Israel’s founding father, David Ben-Gurion, was happy to keep it that way, as he was “uninterested in local governments interfering in the way of his broad, centralist plans for the state,” he adds.

But the budget element is also why Tel Aviv has a distinct advantage when it comes to standing up to the national government. The city’s property tax base is far larger than that of any other city, due to the fact that so many of the country’s businesses are headquartered in its borders.

That financial independence allows for bold declarations when it comes to the education budget – or for standing up to the country’s new culture and sports minister, Miki Zohar, after he announced recently that funding would be halted for a program that opens museums for free on Shabbat. He also announced that municipalities in Israel’s poorer, outlying areas would not be permitted to hold activities and events on Shabbat for free or for a subsidized fee on weekends. Such programs are subsidized at a 90-percent rate by the national government.

“Tel Aviv can make up the shortfall, while poorer towns cannot,” says Efron. “That’s why Tel Aviv can make a show of independence and protest, while most other places never will.”

A mayor of a poorer town needs to weigh ideological considerations against the power of the Interior Ministry in particular, and think twice before they push back against the central government.

“In the United States, if a mayor wants to take out a loan, he doesn’t have to ask Joe Biden,” Finkelstein points out. “But in Israel, you need the stamp of approval of the Interior Ministry” – which is currently run by the ultra-Orthodox Shas party.

Open gallery view Israelis in Tel Aviv protesting against the new government earlier this month. Credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS

Despite this, many are following Tel Aviv’s lead in “real rebellion, putting up a battle,” Finkelstein says, highlighting a letter sent by 172 Israeli mayors – more than half of the national total – to senior government officials. The letter declared their opposition to the sections of the coalition agreements that required them to allocate additional funds to unofficial ultra-Orthodox schools that do not teach the core curriculum in its entirety. “We will not agree to this enormous financial burden being placed on local councils, which are required to finance the official education services within their borders from their existing budgets,” they stated.

What would motivate officials so dependent on the national government for funding to openly defy it? The answer, Finkelstein says, is politics – which is why he expects further such posturing, especially with municipal elections on the horizon in October.

“Mayors are looking at elections ahead and they’re trying to distinguish themselves as being an alternative to the current government. They’re telling liberal residents that while the national government is not on your side, your local government is. They will want to be seen as standing up against the forces of religious coercion and anti-LGBTQ bigotry.”

But for Tel Aviv officials like Rimon Bracha, the motivation to fight the good fight goes beyond finances or politics. As the head of “the largest education administration in Israel and the largest city – certainly the largest city with a secular and liberal majority – I know everything that happens here has a huge impact on Israeli society,” she says.

“What Tel Aviv does has a huge impact on the whole country,” she adds. “That’s why we see ourselves as a lighthouse illuminating the way for other municipalities. It’s not just about our budget: it’s our spirit that’s important.”