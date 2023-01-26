Granting West Bank Authority to Smotrich Is De Facto Annexation, Legal Experts Say

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was warned on Tuesday by senior legal advisers from the defense establishment against granting Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister who also holds a portfolio in the defense ministry, authority over the Civil Administration in the West Bank and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

In a meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office, Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi and defense ministry legal adviser Itay Ofir said transferring authority to Smotrich could be viewed by international bodies – including the International Court of Justice in The Hague – as de facto annexation of the West Bank by Israel.

Smotrich and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attended the meeting with the two legal advisers, which was called in light of the evacuation of the illegal Or Hahaim settlement outpost.

The purpose of the meeting was to solve the disagreements concerning the division of responsibility in the West Bank, but it ended without agreement, said political sources. This was because Smotrich rejected most of the proposals presented – saying he was promised in the government coalition agreements full authority over the civil bodies in the West Bank.

Gallant presented his position that it was not possible to separate the civilian activities from military ones in the West Bank, after the IDF expressed its interest in limiting Smotrich’s authority.

The legal advisers also made it clear to Gallant that if a situation came about in which Smotrich would make a decision with security implications – Gallant would be the one with the final say on the matter.

In addition, defense officials want to prevent the transfer of authority to Smotrich in all matters concerning checkpoints and work permits for Palestinians.

This is a “clear security issue,” said the officials. The IDF is also interested in not allowing Smotrich to intervene in appointments of officers in the Civil Administration and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories unit.

Gallant told senior defense officials he would fight over the matters important to them, but noted that he also had to take into account the coalition agreements.

Because of the lack of agreement between Gallant and Smotrich, Netanyahu instructed the two to discuss the matter and reach an understanding to be brought to him for approval.

The Defense Ministry and Military Advocate General’s unit are now working on a legal opinion on the issue, and it will be formulated according to the political agreements between the parties.

Representatives of the attorney general are also involved in the writing of the legal opinion.

The IDF said it was subordinate to the political leadership and conducts regular meetings with them on professional matters, in which the IDF expresses its views.

The Defense Ministry declined to comment on the matter, and said they do not comment on “what is said in closed meetings.”